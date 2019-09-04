



Back at the hospital? It sure sounds that way, according to James Pickens Jr. At the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 15, Dr. Richard Webber, Alex (Justin Chambers) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) were all fired by Bailey (Chandra Wilson) after getting caught up in an insurance fraud scandal. However, don’t expect that ruling to last very long.

“We’re making this transition now that we’re fired to unemployed life” Pickens Jr., 64, told Us Weekly at the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Light It Blue event on Tuesday, September 3. “But it won’t be for long. We’ve got some things in the works. We’ll see what happens. We’re keeping you all in suspense, and it’ll be fun.”

While season 15 was labeled the “season of love” by showrunner Krista Vernoff, the cast has stayed mum about what season 16 will be all about. However, Kim Raver, who plays Teddy on the drama and had a baby on the finale, recently opened up to Us about the upcoming season, which she called “quintessential Grey’s.”

“It’s a page-turner,” she told Us in August. “We’re seeing another side to Teddy that I don’t think we’ve ever seen. It was really fun. I also love how the relationship is with Amelia. They planted a lot of seeds and there’s so much to grow. Plus, I think we’re gonna have to figure out the Owen of it all.”

While their characters may be going through very different story lines, there’s one thing all of the have in common: they’re thrilled to be part of a long-running series like the medical drama.

“It’s kind of changed the nomenclature of television and maybe how we see casting now, how we see gender, the subject matters from provocative to funny and educative,” the X-Files alum added. “Obviously our medical cases are off the chain a lot of times, but to watch how the audience has embraced it over the years.Plus, Netflix has now given us a whole other generation who wants to watch, a new audience, and it’s amazing. So it’s been quite a ride. I’ve been very, very fortunate. Most actors would go their whole career and never experienced it. I’ve been pretty blessed.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns on ABC Thursday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

