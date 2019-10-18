



Say it ain’t so! One unexpected Grey’s Anatomy cast member learned that they were pregnant during the Thursday, October 17, episode. After Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) published an article that threatened the future of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, everyone’s futures were totally uncertain. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below.

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was busy dealing with Grey’s explosive article that was supposed to be an expose about the medical community but ended up putting Grey Sloan in a bad light. Her stress made her think she might have had a heart attack. After some tests, she learned she was both perimenopausal … and pregnant.

“I heard you, I just don’t understand,” Bailey said to Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary).

Beliefs Over Bros

Prior to learning the shocking news, Grey met with her previous boss to explain how her article was twisted by the publication. She ended up leaving her community service to do so, which meant she had to go back to court for violating her sentence. However, when she got to the hospital, Bailey wanted nothing to do with her old friend.

“I made you study. I made you practice. I was your friend, your mentor and overtime. You needed me, I was there. You can sit there and apologize to me and say all the moving words but the damage has been done,” Bailey said.

Grey was feeling defeated and ran into Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) as she was leaving to explain what happened. He chastised her for violating the community service because it meant she could go back to jail. However, Grey’s giving attitude got the best of her, and she might have ended things with him for good over the disagreement.

“I don’t need this,” she said to him. “If you think there’s a world where I just sit back when everything’s broken and hurting people and killing people, you don’t really know me at all.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

