Worlds collide! The teams from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 joined forces to save their coworkers during the Thursday, January 23, crossover.

When a car crashed into the bar that many of the doctors and firefighters were in, it was all hands on deck to save everyone, even with all the drama going on. Some of the residents were close to losing their lives, but even that couldn’t stop a surprise proposal, a mended friendship and somebody getting sued.

Before diving into the action-packed crossover, it’s worth addressing the elephant on the show: Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). Last viewers heard from Alex, he was heading to Iowa to care for his mother. During the Thursday, January 23, episode, he was still there. He was referenced a few times throughout the episode, but as far as anyone knows, he’ll be there indefinitely, as Chambers, 49, exited the series and his last episode already aired.

Elsewhere in the crossover …

Things left off on a bad note between Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), and it only got worse in the premiere.

Two weeks before the big incident, she blew up on him for making her fall in love with him when they couldn’t be together or else they wouldn’t get promotions. Herrera wanted him to admit that she wasn’t making up their connection.

When they had to work together during the incident, the tension was thick. He tried to be friendly with her at the station, but she was giving him major attitude. He called her out for insubordination and made her take a week off to “figure out how to at least pretend to respect” him. Herrera responded, laying out all the possible alternatives and ways they could be together, but he wasn’t entertaining it.

“You can trust that I don’t need any favors from you,” she said before it ended.

Bailey Breaks Down

The entire time that the fire team was trying to rescue everyone from inside the bar, including Ben Warren (Jason George), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was having a miscarriage.

She didn’t even know Warren was at the bar until arriving at the scene, so when he made it out OK, she was clearly distraught. Warren tried to take fault of the miscarriage, saying his job stressed her out too much, but she wasn’t having it.

“You weren’t even at work tonight and look what happened — life, it scares me to death sometimes,” she said.

Bailey then showed she was a superwoman, making sure all of the residents were tended to and OK after the incident, thanks to the help from her old pal Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) who got a hall-pass to scrub in. When Bailey knew everything was taken care of, she broke down sobbing to her old friend about the child she lost, who she assumed was a girl.

“She isn’t fine and I can’t even hold her in my hands or put her in someone else’s hands who could put her back together again,” Bailey said about her daughter. “She just was and now she isn’t.”

Pierce Is in Trouble

While everything was going down at Grey Sloan, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) was at home because she quit her job. She was on the couch sleeping when Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) came over to tell her that one of her patients made a miraculous recovery — and to complain a bit about his problems with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). However, he was cut off by someone serving Pierce papers.

“I’m being sued for wrongful death,” Pierce said, revealing it was for the surgery she did on her cousin, Sabrina. It looks like when Meredith’s legal battles end, Pierce’s begin.

Owen’s Big Proposal

There was no shortage of drama involving Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) this week. It started when Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) was distraught that Hunt hadn’t proposed, and Hunt was stressing about how to propose because he felt pressure to make it amazing considering their lengthy history. Finally, he just pulled her aside and did it in a hospital room.

“There’s no perfect moment and I’m not a perfect man but the one thing I know for sure is you’re the perfect woman for me,” he said.

She dramatically said “no” before saying “yes” because she worried he didn’t mean it. They later broke the news to the ER. However, they did it as Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) was about to tell Link (Chris Carmack) that she didn’t know who her baby’s real father was, as it could be Hunt. What makes the situation worse? Link spent much of the episode talking about how excited he is to be a dad, so he’ll for sure be heartbroken.

Station 19 airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Grey’s Anatomy airs at 9 p.m. ET.