Fans are not the only ones being kept in the dark about Ryan Murphy‘s new horror series Grotesquerie — the cast also has no idea what’s happening on the show.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Courtney B. Vance, Raven Goodwin and Nicholas Chavez admitted they didn’t know much about Grotesquerie despite being on the show themselves.

“I know nothing. I’m so excited to find out what’s happening,” Vance, 64, who plays Marshall, teased to Us about the upcoming FX series. “It is a very unique place. They are literally creating as they go along.”

Vance recalled getting “three or four” scripts before they “stopped” coming to him. Goodwin, 32, meanwhile, has enjoyed not being given all the answers.

“Now I feel like I need to watch it — which I love,” the actress, who plays Merritt, shared. “I love that. I want to watch and be a fan of a show that I’m on.”

Grotesquerie, which premieres on Wednesday, September 25, follows Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash) as she works with a local nun named Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) to figure out who is behind a series of heinous crimes in their community. Vance and Goodwin play Lois’ family, who are dealing with their own issues when the show begins.

“We are the backdrop for the murder in a real sense because my [onscreen] wife is dealing with all that over there. You would think that when she came home, [it would be to peace]. It is horrific here,” Vance hinted. “She gets no rest.”

In fact, viewers can expect things to “get worse” before they get better for Lois.

“It doesn’t get better. It does not progress. They struggle and it’s the entire season of them trying to find themselves and trying to find each other,” Goodwin revealed. “Maybe on the second season we could do better.”

She continued: “The journey of joining a Ryan Murphy project from getting the breakdown of the character to actually finding her on set and bringing his vision to life is rewarding. It’s fun and interesting. They kind of left it up to my interpretation and were open to how I saw her, which I loved. It was just a good collaborative and beautiful thing.”

At the center of the season is a killer who seems to taunt Lois. The story line might intersect with Goodwin and Vance’s characters, but that doesn’t mean they know who is behind the fictional murders — even after filming the show.

“We didn’t see them. We don’t know who the killer is,” Vance admitted while Goodwin added, “We don’t know who he or she is.”

Chavez, 25, experienced the same kind of mystery surrounding Grotesquerie.

“Ryan Murphy’s world is shrouded in secrecy — even to us,” the actor told Us. “It makes it a really fun world to be a part of because we’re constantly being surprised just the same way that the audience is.”

Grotesquerie premieres on FX Wednesday, September 25 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes stream on Hulu the next day.