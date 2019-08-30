



Trouble in paradise? Not so fast! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are stoked to be working together on The Voice season 17, as she joins as the new coach following the exit of Adam Levine. However, things are a bit different than they were in previous seasons, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Gwen is feeling pressure to fill very big shoes with Adam Levine leaving The Voice,” the insider says, adding that the No Doubt singer, 49, is very close to both Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

That said, “expect Gwen to spar a bit with Blake,” the source continued. “Executives have encouraged her to do so.”

Of course, the friendly banter was a huge part of Levine and Shelton’s relationship over the past 16 seasons. However, the Maroon 5 frontman announced in May that he would be leaving the show.

“BLAKE F–KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it,” Levine, 40, wrote on Instagram following the announcement. “Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both.”

The seven-time Grammy nominee, 43, was shocked to see Levine leave, as well. “Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore,” he tweeted after the news was announced. “After 16 seasons that changed both of ours [sic] lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet.”

However, in the first teaser for the season, Shelton admitted he’s excited to have Stefani, who he has been dating since 2015, back on the show. “She literally makes my day 100 percent better,” he said in the video.

The Voice returns to NBC Monday, September 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Jen Heger

