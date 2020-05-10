Gwen Stefani Makes Her Virtual Grand Ole Opry Debut Alongside Blake Shelton

A major milestone! Gwen Stefani made her debut at Grand Ole Opry remotely from her boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s ranch in Oklahoma to raise money for coronavirus relief.

The couple — who began dating in November 2015 —performed their duet “Nobody But You” via live stream marking the first time Stefani, 50, has worked with the iconic country music hall.

Dan Rogers, vice president and executive producer of the Opry, revealed that the No Doubt frontwoman’s participation was accidental. He told Circle Access that the Opry reached out to ask Shelton, 43, to perform but realized that Stefani could join the show too because she is quarantined with the “Hell Right” singer.

“The Opry is home of country music, but we also love nothing more than having someone outside the genre come in and say how much the Opry has meant to them,” Rogers said in an interview published on Tuesday, May 5.

Shelton also performed some solo songs including his 2019 single “God’s Country.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer and Shelton’s previous collaborations include “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” from the country singer’s 2016 album, If I’m Honest, and “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” from Stefani’s 2017 Christmas album of the same name.

The pair performed “Nobody But You” in February when Shelton made a surprise appearance during Stefani’s Las Vegas residency. At the end of the show, Stefani leaped into her boyfriend’s arms while the audience cheered. One month earlier, the twosome also sang the song at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Stefani previously canceled four dates during her Las Vegas residency because she was feeling “under the weather.”

“She goes from performing high-intensity shows to being the mom of three very active boys. It finally caught up with her,” a source told Us Weekly in February.

The “Rich Girl” songstress is the mother of sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The duo was married from 2002 to 2016. Shelton, for his part, was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.