PDA in Sin City! Gwen Stefani straddled Blake Shelton after he made a surprise appearance during her Las Vegas concert on Thursday, February 20.

The country superstar, 43, joined the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 50, on stage at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood to perform a surprise duet of their new single, “Nobody But You.”

At the end of the song, Stefani leaped into Shelton’s arms and wrapped her legs around his torso. She shared a clip of the moment via Instagram on Friday, February 21, with the caption, “#nobodybutyou @blakeshelton Gx.”

The couple released their latest collaboration in December 2019 as the third single from Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country. They performed the track at the 2020 Grammy Awards the following month.

The Voice coaches previously worked together on “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” from the Oklahoma native’s 2016 album, If I’m Honest, and the title track from Stefani’s 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

The No Doubt frontwoman recently resumed her Vegas residency, Just a Girl, after canceling four dates because she felt “under the weather.” A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that exhaustion was to blame, adding, “She goes from performing high-intensity shows to being the mom of three very active boys. It finally caught up with her.”

Stefani shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2016. Us broke the news that she started dating Shelton in November 2015 on the heels of his divorce from Miranda Lambert, who is now married to NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.