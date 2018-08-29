Happy indeed! Hallmark Channel’s rescued pet canine, Happy the Dog, gave back by hosting a backyard BBQ party for kids at Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles.

Happy, who acts as an official therapy dog for seriously ill children and their families at Ronald McDonald House, played lifeguard at the event, which included swimming, face-painting, cornhole, Jenga, drawing and photo stations, and more fun outdoor activities. Attendees snacked on cotton candy, snow cones and other summer treats.

The kids looked thrilled to be hanging out with Happy, who donned a colorful lei and an orange life vest.

The white terrier visits Ronald McDonald House once every few months to bring joy to children in treatment and their families. In addition to spending time with kids, Happy also raises awareness for pet adoption and the struggles of homeless animals.

As a puppy, Happy was found on the streets of Los Angeles after being abandoned. Crown Media Family Networks, which is the home of Hallmark Channel, adopted him in 2015 — along with Happy the Cat — as part of their Adoption Ever After initiative, which strives to empty animal shelters across the country.

Happy the Dog not only volunteers his time to Ronald McDonald House, but he also appears in movies and specials on Hallmark’s networks to encourage viewers to adopt pets from shelters.

Adoption Ever After, which has Rebecca Romijn as its ambassador, is responsible for Kitten Bowl and the Hero Dog Awards Show. More than 20,000 kittens, cats, puppies, dogs and rabbits have been adopted as a result of Kitten Bowl neighborhood shelter parties.

