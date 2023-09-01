As a podcast host, comedian and former TV personality, it’s safe to say Hannah Berner is in the know when it comes to all things entertainment. Now, the Summer House alum is sharing what content she’s been consuming lately.

Berner is preparing to bring her self-titled comedy tour to the masses this fall, but during some much-deserved downtime, she’s making sure to get her fix of her favorite programs — including Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. “It’s inspiring and empowering,” Berner, 32, tells Us of the Netflix documentary series while promoting Snapple’s Roadsip. “I love Queen Latifah [and] MC Lyte. You go girls!”

Berner plans to kick back and binge “very disturbing documentaries,” next, she shares. “It’s a bad habit, but it’s what helps me fall asleep at night and lets me realize that my day could have been worse.”

The former Bravo star — who hosts podcasts “Berning in Hell”, “Giggly Squad” alongside Paige DeSorbo and “Berner Phone” with husband Des Bishop — has her own recommendation on which podcast fans should check out next. “I’m listening to ‘Scamanda’ — it’s [about] a scam artist woman who pretended she had cancer,” she says. “I’m in deep with that one.”

When it comes to music, Berner (just like Us!) can’t get enough of rapper Ice Spice: “I love how she not only gets you pumped up, but also calm and confident at the same time.”

Meanwhile, it’s been more than a year since Jennette McCurdy released her best-selling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died — but Berner is happily diving into it now. “I watched her on Nickelodeon,” she explains. “It’s amazing to see the behind the scenes of her growing up as a woman and having a complicated relationship with her family.”

As summer comes to an end, Berner is looking forward to getting back on the road. “I love performing so I didn’t really take a full break,” she tells Us. “I’m doing theaters now, so it’s a really fun excuse to get all the girls and their boyfriends together, and kind of have my own little party.”

Berner admits that her marriage to Bishop — she and the Irish comedian, 47, exchanged vows in May 2022 — has served as inspiration for new material. “People joke that it’s off brand for me, but I’m in this time where I’m starting my thirties,” she shares. “I’m learning new things about life.”

Despite her hectic schedule, Berner isn’t opposed to returning to reality television, either. “I just like creating,” she adds. “As long as I’m entertaining people, I’m happy.”