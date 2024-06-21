Harry Jowsey knows he has some explaining to do after Perfect Match came to a not-so-perfect ending.

Before Netflix dropped the season 2 finale on Friday, June 21, Harry, 27, seemingly confirmed that he said and did a bit too much on the reality show when he posted a TikTok video of himself putting a bandaid over his lips.

“I need someone to do this every time I sign up for a reality show,” the text read before internet personality Madeline Argy offered her advice. “It’s for your mouth. Let me know if you need a bigger piece.”

Throughout season 2 of Perfect Match, fans watched Harry get called out by his castmates for his “f–k boy” reputation. While he tried to shed his identity by pursuing a committed relationship with costar Jessica Vestal, the duo broke up after Harry acted inappropriately with another costar, Melinda Melrose.

“I just want to preface that it was a year ago,” Harry said on the June 11 episode of his “Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey” podcast. “At that time, I just broke my 13-month sobriety. I was going through a bit of a breakup. I was going through a hard time.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant said he was “absolutely sideways 90 percent of the time” and there were a lot of conversations that he didn’t remember having until the show aired.

“If you look at my eyes, I look very drunk,” he said. “I look like I’ve got problems and I did have a lot of problems.”

In his podcast, Harry said he’s “lived a hundred different lives” since the season was filmed and would have made different decisions now.

While chatting with Us Weekly in May, Harry said that Perfect Match would likely be his “last hurrah” on the small screen for awhile. Instead of finding love through reality TV, Harry said he was hopeful he could find someone special in a different way.

“I just want to have a girlfriend and grow old together and be us and have a little family and just have someone that I can build with and grow with,” he exclusively told Us at the Race to Erase MS Gala. “There’s nothing better than having your best friend, your lover with you. Being in a relationship is so special and I really missed that feeling. Hopefully one day.”

If cameras were to check in with Harry five years from now, he has a vision of what his life could look like.

“I would want a baby boy and a baby girl. A wife and a girlfriend,” he said with a laugh. “Joking, just a wife and hopefully hosting TV shows and stuff.”

Season 2 of Perfect Match is currently streaming on Netflix.