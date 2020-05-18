Produce clerks, look away! Harry Styles released the ultrasexy music video for his new single, “Watermelon Sugar,” on Monday, May 18.

The Bradley & Pablo-directed visual kicks off with a title card that reads, “This video is dedicated to touching” before cutting to the singer, 26, taking a seat at a table on a beach in Malibu. He puts down a plate with a single slice of watermelon on it and begins singing the track’s opening lyrics.

Things quickly take a NSFW turn when Styles — dressed in an orange crochet vest and blue Elton John-esque sunglasses — starts running one of his fingers across the top of the watermelon sliver. After he picks it up and takes a juicy bite, the camera cuts to a woman sitting in the sand with a full-size watermelon between her legs, simulating oral sex.

For the remainder of the retro-filtered video, the One Direction alum, a group of women and one other man frolic on the beach and in the ocean while sharing watermelon and strawberries. (The video was filmed in January before social distancing guidelines were enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

“Watermelon Sugar” serves as the fourth single from Styles’ sophomore album, Fine Line, following “Lights Up,” “Adore You” and “Falling.”

When Beats 1 host Zane Lowe asked Styles in November 2019 to confirm that “Watermelon Sugar” is about “the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure,” the entertainer smirked and coyly replied, “Is that what It’s about? I don’t know.”

The former boy bander said in the same interview that he feels “so uncomfortable” when people refer to him as a sex symbol.

“Honestly, I’d say I try and think about it as little as possible because it’s a very strange, dynamic thing. It’s also, like, a weird thing to think of about yourself,” he explained at the time. “I guess the thing with sex in general is like, it used to feel so much more taboo for me. Even like when we were in the band, the thought of people thinking that I had sex was like, oh no, that’s crazy. What if they know?”