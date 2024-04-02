Season 17 of Heartland will premiere in the U.S. later this month — but first, viewers can attend a virtual FanFest.

“Fans of Heartland know that UP Faith & Family continues to be the exclusive home of the newest season and the first place to see all episodes of their favorite series here in the U.S.,” Hector Campos, senior vice president, content strategy and programming at UP Entertainment, said in a press release on Tuesday, April 2.

He explained: “We are also big fans of the series ourselves, and this season, we are thrilled to celebrate Heartland with the first-ever FanFest allowing exclusive access to talent.”

The virtual FanFest will take place 10 days prior to the new season’s U.S. premiere on Tuesday, April 15. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET and allow super fans to submit questions via social media so the cast can answer them live.

UP Faith & Family, which is a commercial-free subscription streaming service, revealed that participants will also get a sneak peek at an upcoming episode for season 17. (To get your spot for the exclusive chat, visit HeartlandFanFest.com and register for a seat.)

Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan and Chris Potter, who play Amy Fleming, Lou Fleming and Tim Fleming, respectively, are slated to attend the FanFest. More cast members and guests will be announced leading up to the event.

Season 17 of the Canadian hit series will premiere on UP Faith & Family for the first time in weekly installments beginning on Thursday, April 25. The streaming service will be the exclusive home to season 17 of Heartland through 2025.

In anticipation of the new season, UP Faith & Family released a sneak peek at the upcoming season on Tuesday, teasing a lot of change for the residents of Heartland ranch.

“Families come in all shapes and sizes. It doesn’t matter how full of people your house is as long as it’s full of love,” Jack Bartlett (Shaun Johnston) says in the teaser, as glimpses of his family’s sprawling acreage come into focus. “Today is not about the future, it’s not about the past. It’s about this moment.”

As the clip continues, images of Amy, Lou, Jack, Tim and more characters from the early seasons until now play out in succession. Lou butts heads with her father, Tim, in one snippet while Jack and his on-again, off-again love interest Lisa (Jessica Steen) argue about “what we became.”

“It takes just as much strength to face the past as it does the future,” the trailer reads, noting that this season will celebrate the show’s 250th episode.

The series, which is set in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta, and first premiered in 2007 in Canada, promises a lot of twists and turns this season.

“Amy and the rest of the family know better than most that while dreams can sometimes come true, life also often takes us in unexpected directions,” the official synopsis for season 17 reads. “In the new season, the Bartlett-Fleming family will find themselves excited for the future and ready to embrace new adventures, challenges and relationships. But no matter how much things may change, Amy, Lou, Jack and Tim will continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations.”

Fans of the Canadian hit, which is the longest-running one-hour drama in the country’s history, can catch up on Seasons 1 through 16, which are already streaming on UP Faith & Family.