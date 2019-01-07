From sleepless nights to stunning outings! Hilary Duff and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, had an epic date night on Sunday, January 6, to celebrate at a 2019 Golden Globes afterparty, just two months after welcoming their first child — a baby girl — together.

“Prom,” the Younger star, 31, captioned a picture of herself in an all-black ensemble while holding the hand of the musician, also 31. The pair attended the InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th annual Golden Globe Awards bash at The Beverly Hilton hotel.

Koma, for his part, got in on the fun in the comments section, writing, “I trust them.” Meanwhile, Debi Mazar, Duff’s costar from the hit TV Land series, gushed, “You’ve never looked MORE BEAUTIFUL!!!!”

The Lizzie McGuire alum also shared a series of Instagram Stories from their night, adding captions such as, “I like him” in one that showed Koma planting a kiss on her cheek.

Duff announced the arrival of their daughter in October 2018. “Banks Violet Bair,” she captioned an Instagram photo that showed the proud parents snuggling the gorgeous newborn at the time. “This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

Koma shared the same pic, writing, “We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

The former Disney Channel star and Koma, who briefly broke up in March 2017 before rekindling their love that October, revealed the news of their growing brood months earlier. “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” Duff captioned a pic in June 2017, debuting her baby bump.

Duff is also mom of 6-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

