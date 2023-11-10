Hilary Duff has a sense of humor — and she’s not afraid to laugh at herself.

The How I Met Your Father star, 36, hilariously recreated an iconic moment from her 2004 movie A Cinderella Story while backstage at Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, November 9. In the original scene, Duff’s character, Sam, responds to a text from her mystery love connection (played by Chad Michael Murray) with “LOL” while voicing what the acronym stands for: “laugh out loud.”

The moment has gone viral on social media in recent years and has even become a popular TikTok sound, with creators both reenacting the scene and applying it to other scenarios.

Duff herself got in on the fun on Thursday before her Late Night appearance. In a clip shared via the show’s TikTok and Instagram accounts, Duff sat backstage as someone off-camera knocked on the door and asked, “Hey, are you ready to chat with Seth?”

“Oh yeah, I just need to send one text,” Duff replied before typing on her phone and adding, “Laugh out loud.”

Fans immediately recognized the reference and shared their appreciation for Duff in the comments section. “Beyond iconic,” one user wrote via Instagram. “We see what you did there Cinderella,” a second fan added.

During her interview, Duff commiserated with host Seth Meyers about their lack of social media skills, specifically when it comes to TikTok. “People are like, ‘I saw you on TikTok’ and I’m like, ‘How do you get on?’” Meyers, 49, joked.

Duff seemingly went on to refer to the A Cinderella Story recreation video, saying, “Someone backstage asked me to do a TikTok and I was like, ‘If they film it, sure, but I’m useless when it comes to working the app.’”

The Lizzie McGuire alum also spoke about her family on the show. She recalled that her 5-year-old daughter, Banks, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma, chose a hilariously inappropriate card for her birthday in September. Meyers held up a photo of the card, which showed a birthday cake reading, “Happy Birthday D—head,” in red icing. Koma, 36, had previously shared the card via his Instagram Story with the caption, “Banks picked this out herself for @HilaryDuff. She can’t read yet.”

Duff confessed on Thursday that she wasn’t expecting the explicit card. “[My husband] was like, ‘Banks got you the best birthday card,” she said. “And I was so excited. … I thought it was gonna sing to me or something. I was really surprised.”

Koma and Duff welcomed Banks in 2018 and tied the knot one year later. In March 2021, the actress gave birth to the pair’s second daughter, Mae James. Duff also shares a son, 11-year-old Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.