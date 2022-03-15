Expanding the sisterhood! The Sanderson sisters are getting drag queen makeovers in Hocus Pocus 2, Us Weekly can confirm.

Kornbread Jetè and Kahmora Hall are joining Ginger Minj as the drag versions of the iconic witches in the upcoming Disney+ film, a source tells Us.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Ginger (real name Joshua Allen Eads), 37, will impersonate Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) in the movie, Entertainment Weekly previously reported.

Winnie is the eldest Sanderson sister, who fans first met in 1993’s Hocus Pocus. Along with her siblings, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy), Winnie attempts to stay young forever in the original film by sucking the lives of the children of Salem after a virgin lights a candle bringing them back to life for one night.

The highly anticipated sequel was announced in March 2021. “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK! 🧹 #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus,” Midler, 76, confirmed via Instagram at the time.

Ginger, who was a finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, reportedly filmed a scene for the sequel in Rhode Island in November 2021 in which three queens perform in full Sanderson sister costume at a drag show. Much to the queens’ surprise, the real witches stumble upon their show — and fans will have to watch the film to see what happens next.

Kornbread (real name Demoria Elise Williams) and Kahmora (real name Paul Tran) have also competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race ahead of their Hocus Pocus 2 casting as Mary and Sarah, respectively. Kornbread, 30, was seen on season 14 of the reality series, which premiered in January. Kahmora, also 30, starred on season 13 in 2021 and later made a cameo on season 14.

Disney previously announced more new cast members via Twitter in October 2021, including Veep alum Tony Hale and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo were confirmed as the three high schoolers who awaken the Sanderson sisters and try to foil their plans for revenge on Salem.

The network, however, has kept quiet about whether any more stars from the original movie would be making a cameo. Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, previously revealed that while she hadn’t “heard anything” about her character coming back she was open to filming with her former costars.

“I would love to do the sequel. It would be so much fun,” the 45-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I think there’s just a different storyline with younger people, but why can’t we all come back in some way?”

Thora Birch, who played Dani, also showed interest in returning but EW reported earlier this month that she had to decline a cameo due to scheduling issues. There is still no word on whether Sean Murray, who played the human Thackery Binx, or Omri Katz, who portrayed Max Dennison, will show up this time around.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 31, 2022.

