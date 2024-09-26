Hoda Kotb is leaving the Today show after five years as coanchor and nearly three decades at NBC.

Kotb, 60, announced the news on-air with Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, September 26, with both women getting visibly emotional. At the same time, a letter written by Kotb was shared on Today.com.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” Kotb wrote. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

Kotb reflected on her time at NBC News, which spanned nearly three decades after a previous stint at Dateline. She went on to cohost Today with Guthrie following Matt Lauer’s exit. She also hosted the third hour with Kathie Lee Gifford and then Jenna Bush Hager.

“My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life,” she recalled. “But only because you’ve been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News — Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o’clock hour, sixteen on the ten o’clock hour.”

The news anchor issued a message to those who have supported her over the years, adding, “I’m picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you’ve lifted me up and inspired me. That’s my heart singing. So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships.”

She continued: “Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig, Carson, Sheinelle and Dylan: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders,” she said. “I will miss each and every one of you at TODAY desperately.”

Story is developing