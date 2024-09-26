Hoda Kotb’s nearly 20 years on the Today show have been full of many memorable moments.

The TV personality announced in September 2024 that she would be departing the iconic morning show after 26 years on NBC, 16 years as a Today cohost and seven years as Savannah Guthrie’s co-anchor.

“I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What’s it gonna have for me?” she shared on the show at the time. “And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new.”

Kotb went on to explain that her daughters Haley and Hope, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, played a large part in her decision to depart Today. “I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking they deserve a bigger piece of my time, the pie that I have,” she explained. “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”

Along with her exit news, Kotb revealed that her final show would take place on January 1, 2025 and that she would remain in the NBC family for her next career steps.

Scroll down to take a look back at some of Kotb’s biggest — and most tear-jerking — Today show moments:

Becoming a Mom

Kotb cried while announcing she had adopted her eldest daughter, Haley, via a call-in on a February 2017 episode of Today. She broke the news by sharing a sweet photo of herself holding her then-newborn with her on-air cohosts.

“She is the love of my life,” Kotb happily told her colleagues over the phone. Her announcement prompted tearful reactions from Jenna Bush Hager and Kathie Lee Gifford.

“My mom who’s here with me … [she] goes, ‘Hello, miss Haley. We’ve waiting so long for you.’” Kotb stated.

Anniversaries and Reunions

While on maternity leave, Kotb celebrated her 9th anniversary cohosting Today’s fourth hour with Gifford in April 2017. “I want to say something to you, Kath, on our ninth anniversary, that my life has changed so profoundly since I met you. Profoundly,” she told Gidfford while calling into the show to commemorate the occasion. “I told you this before, but I cannot believe the path my life took after our lives intersected, so for every single day of the nine years, I love you.”

Kotb’s words made Gifford tear up. She quipped: “I think she said, ‘I love you.’ I hope that’s what she said.”

Kotb, for her part, also got dewey-eyed on air during her first episode back from maternity leave that same month. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy,” she said before grabbing a box of tissues.

Making History

Kotb took over as Guthrie’s Today coanchor in January 2018 after Matt Lauer was fired following sexual harassment allegations made against him. The promotion was a historic decision as she and Guthrie became the first female co-anchor duo in Today history.

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled,” Guthrie said during their first episode together. She added: “Hoda, you are a partner and a friend and a sister, and I am so happy to be doing this.”

Kotb replied: “Well, there’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you.”

Mother of 2

Similar to her first baby announcement, Kotb called into Today in April 2019 to reveal she adopted her daughter Hope. Just like the first time, Bush Hager burst into happy tears along with more of the Today crew.

“In your life, you think that maybe you’ve gotten what you deserve, but man, I’m so happy she’s here,” Kotb gushed, noting that Haley was “digging” being a big sister.

“Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby, and it’s the closest thing to a live birth, I think, you’ll ever see,” she added. “But in that moment, I was like, ‘Oh, my God! My heart just grew ten times. It’s amazing!’ Anyway, I just can’t believe it’s happening, y’all.”

Willie Geist followed up Kotb’s heartfelt words by joking, “I’ve been giving out Kleenex, but I think I’m gonna need a mop.”

Put a Ring on It

Kotb continued her trend of sharing major life moments on Today by announcing she and Schiffman were engaged during a November 2019 episode of the show. “A friend of mine, a friend of ours asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she stated. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged.”

The news came as a major shock to her cohosts, who cheered and jumped out of their seats and gave Kotb congratulatory hugs. “You’ve got two built-in flower girls,” Al Roker quipped, to which Bush Hager responded, “Who? Savannah and me?”

Getting Serious

During a March 2020 episode of Today, Kotb got choked up after Drew Brees announced he would be making a $5 million donation to help Louisiana COVID-19 efforts. The pair share a special connection to New Orleans, as Brees formerly played for the city’s NFL team the Saints and Kotb got her career started at one of the city’s local news stations.

“I’m sorry,” she said while attempting to fight back tears after the interview. Guthrie comforted her cohost by stating, “I know, it’s a lot. Hoda, I’m so sorry, hun. Take a moment.” Guthrie then offered to read Kotb’s tease for the episode’s next segment.

End of a Romance

Bush Hager was by Kotb’s side as she revealed that she and Schiffman had ended their engagement during a January 2022 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. “We decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends,” she revealed at the time.

“They say sometimes, relationships are meant to be there for a reason, for a season or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season,” she said, adding that she was “struggling” with how to announce the news.

Bush Hager supported her cohost by stating, “Watching you sit right here strong, I can’t think of anybody stronger.”

Kotb wrapped up the discussion by noting: “[Joel is] a great guy. He’s a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him.”

Hope’s Health Scare

Kotb was noticeably absent from several episodes of Today in early 2023 after her daughter Hope experienced a health scare. Upon returning to the show that March, Kotb revealed that Hope had been “in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week.”

She added: “I’m so grateful she’s home. … I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

Personal Life Ups and Downs

Kotb got emotional while talking about going “through a divorce and breast cancer simultaneously” during an October 2023 episode of Hoda & Jenna. Kotb fought breast cancer in 2007, around the same time she and her ex-husband, Burzis Kanga, had called it quits. (The exes were married from 2005 to 2008.)

“I remembered in that time barely functioning, and I was thinking to myself, ‘Is this it? Is this how it goes?’” she shared at the time. “I was thinking about some of my lowest moments during that time what was contributing to all of it was I was in horrible health, and I didn’t care about that piece of it, and you don’t realize how bad it gets and then you’re compounding it, your health gets worse, because you’re not well, and [it] went on and on.”

Celebrating Partnerships

Kotb gushed about her friendship with Bush Hager while celebrating their 5th anniversary as Hoda & Jenna cohosts in April 2024. “We started off as colleagues/friends. We didn’t really know each other. Over the five years, there’s such a deep understanding of the other’s soul and purpose, we have traveled down these roads together,” she shared. “A lot of times, friendships don’t grow. They are: you talk about the old days. Not ours.”

She also thanked Bush Hager for leading her “down a path because of people who you know in your life and people who are, kind of, healers who’ve helped heal me. And, I mean, it’s all meant to be. This is all meant to be.”

Getting Sentimental

Hoda got choked up while reminiscing on her father, Abdel Kader Kotb, on what would have been his 91st birthday, particularly about how he would be as a grandfather today. “I was actually thinking about him with the girls,” she told Bush Hager on a May 2024 episode of Hoda & Jenna. Bush Hager finished Hoda’s thought by noting her father would be “so, so proud” of her and her daughters.

60th Birthday Celebrations

The Today cast and crew commemorated Hoda’s milestone birthday with a special dedicated to her, during which Guthrie surprised Kotb by bringing back the subjects of some of her most memorable human interest stories over the years. The guests greeted her with hugs and bouquets of flowers, causing her to cry.

She shed many more tears during her birthday episode of Hoda & Jenna after Bush Hager presented Hoda with a painting of her and her daughters created by former President George W. Bush. “It’s too much,” a speechless Hoda managed to get out while admitting the homemade gift.

Starting a New Chapter

“Hoda, we love you so much, and when you look around and you see these tears, they’re love. You are so loved. And honestly, I don’t think any of us can imagine — we don’t want to imagine this place without you,” Guthrie told Hoda after she announced her exit from the series in September 2024. “So, it’s complicated ‘cause we love you so much and we don’t want you to ever go. But also, I just want to say I am so proud of my friend.”

Guthrie went on to praise Hoda for having “guts” to “leave at the top of their game, to leave something that’s wonderful, that you love, where it’s easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun and say, ‘But I dream even bigger for myself.’”

Bush Hager kept the waterworks flowing later that day on Hoda & Jenna, telling her cohost: “You’re who I come to when I’m feeling joyful, when I’m feeling unsure. You are who I come to and you believed in me first. We have a lot of bosses and I love them, but this lady, on October 28, 2013 — I looked it up — said, ‘Hey, wanna come sit next to me? There’s room.’”

Kotb cheered Bush Hager up by telling her it’s “your turn” to shine, adding, “And whoever sits in this seat, whoever sits in this seat, is going to have the easiest job in the world ‘cause they’re sitting next to you.”