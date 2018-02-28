Connecting with the King of Pop. Tyler Henry has connected with hundreds, but none more “fascinating” than Michael Jackson. The clairvoyant opened up to Us Weekly about the upcoming season of his show, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, and what it was like connecting LaToya Jackson with her late brother.

“I was expecting Michael to come through moonwalking or some big celebrity personality but it wasn’t that way at all,” Henry, 22, explained to Us. “He came through very subtly. He came through just as a brother trying to connect with his sister. He really came through with a lot of messages because she had gone into the reading with a lot of questions about what exactly happened leading up to his passing.”

During the reading Henry uncovered things about Jackson, who died suddenly on June 25, 2009, from propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, that even his sister did not know.

“Most things are known about him, so there were actually some details that did come through that weren’t public knowledge that she was able to validate that the family knew,” Henry explained. “So that’s really special.”

Another special moment for the reality star came with Kristin Cavallari, as she reconnected with her late brother Michael who was found dead three days after he was reported missing. He died of hypothermia after crashing his car in 2015.

“When her brother came through, he was very clear in connecting. He kept showing me this license plate over and over again, and I saw it falling from a wall. We were doing this reading in a mansion in Nashville so there weren’t really any walls with license plates around,” Henry told Us. “As I was telling this to Kristin, it didn’t really click. Meanwhile, her dad was watching the reading in the back and it ends up that he had just recently got a license plate with his son’s birthday and death date made.”

Season 3 of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry premieres on E! Wednesday, February 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

