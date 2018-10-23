Finding love isn’t easy when you’re on a deserted island. That’s the lesson Jona Bienko, who first appeared on season 4 of Married at First Sight, learned during the Tuesday, October 23, premiere of Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island.

When he’s supposed to meet with Pastor Cal and Dr. Jessica Griffin, and bring a match, he shows up solo, shocking them both since he had chemistry with both Brandin Brosh and Kimber Gardner.

“I don’t know what’s going on to be honest. I would like Brandin to be joining me here, [that] would be my hope,” Jona, 35, tells them in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “I’m all in and want to at least give it the best shot that I can. I think she did make a mistake not to do the same but what am I gonna do?

However Pastor Cal has bad news. “If Brandin isn’t here and you don’t have a match, this is the end of the road.”

In his confessional, the auto broker is shocked, as well. “I came to Honeymoon Island to start the next chapter in my life,” he said. “I really thought that Brandin was my life, like, my future wife. I know who I am, and I feel like I have something really great to offer her.”

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island premieres on Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content) Tuesday, October 23, at 10 p.m. ET. The series will move to 9 p.m. ET on October 30.

