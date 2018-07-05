Preparing fans for what’s to come! House of Cards’ new head of the Oval Office — Claire Underwood — had a very special 4th of July message for viewers.

In a clip posted to the official account of the Netflix series captioned, “A message from the President of the United States,” Robin Wright’s Claire declared, “Happy Independence Day … to me.”

A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018

The teaser comes just five months after the political drama resumed production following a sexual misconduct scandal surrounding former star Kevin Spacey, which led to his firing. The online streaming service cut ties with Spacey in November after allegations were made against the 58-year-old actor and filming was briefly suspended.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a spokesperson for the network told Us at the time. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

The first look at the sixth and final season aired during the 90th annual Academy Award in March. “We’re just getting started,” a message in the teaser read. “All hail the chief.”

Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are set to join the cast with Jayne Atkinson (Catherine), Michael Kelly (Doug), Boris McGiver (Tom), Derek Cecil (Seth), Patricia Clarkson (Jane), Constance Zimmer (Janine) and Campbell Scott (Mark).

Ted Sarandos, CCO of Netflix, told Deadline in December that the last eight episodes will “bring closure of the show for fans.”

Wright, 52, celebrated the last day of filming in a photo posted to Instagram in late May that showed her hands covered in blood.

“As of last Friday, we finished filming the final season of @houseofcards,” she captioned the pic at the time. “Working with our cast and crew has been an absolute joy. We became a family and I will miss you all and the nonstop laughs! Thank you @netflix & MRC for all of your support through the years!!”

