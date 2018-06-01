The beginning of the end. The final season of House of Cards wrapped on Friday, May 25, Robin Wright revealed in a new Instagram photo. In the pic, Claire Underwood’s hands are covered in blood.

“As of last Friday, we finished filming the final season of @houseofcards,” Wright captioned the photo, posted on Thursday, May 30. “Working with our cast and crew has been an absolute joy. We became a family and I will miss you all and the nonstop laughs! Thank you @netflix & MRC for all of your support through the years!!”

Season 6 will be the first without Kevin Spacey, as Netflix cut all ties with their lead in November following multiple misconduct and assault allegations made against the actor. Wright took over as the lead for the final season. Spacey has denied all claims made against him.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time,” Spacey’s team said at the time. He then entered a sex rehab in Arizona in November, and Us Weekly obtained the exclusive photos.

Additionally, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear joined the cast as siblings and multiple actors who have appeared over the years are set to return: Constance Zimmer as Janine, Michael Kelly as Doug, Jayne Atkinson as Catherine, Boris McGiver as Tom, Derek Cecil as Seth, Patricia Clarkson as Jane and Campbell Scott as Mark.

“I’m so happy to be back. To bring this character back into the story … I don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Zimmer, 52, told Us in April about returning to the show for the first time since season 4. “Having Robin in charge is the greatest thing in the world. She is fantastic!”

Seasons 1 through 5 of House of Cards are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 6 will premiere in the fall.

