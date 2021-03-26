Lady Danbury has spoken. Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh thinks season 2 of the wildly popular Netflix series might feel a little familiar to fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 58-year-old British actress opened up about what viewers can expect from the Shondaland drama when it returns, and while she didn’t spill many specifics, she hinted that things might get a little rocky for Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), whose courtship and wedding were the primary focus of season 1.

“I really can’t say too much nor would you expect me to, but I guess what we do know absolutely is that they’re married now,” Andoh told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 25. “It’s a new married life and they have the baby, so there are all the vagaries of what that is like for young people with a new baby. I mean, [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle], what’s it like when you have a new baby? How does it affect you when [you’re] a young couple with a new baby?”

The next chapter of the Bridgerton saga will see the Duke of Hastings and his wife “navigate being in love, very in lust still,” but with a few added challenges.

“Having to navigate and negotiate that between each other, between their families and between their wider social circles,” Adnoh continued. “It’s going to be interesting.”

Harry, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, welcomed son Archie in May 2019, one year after they tied the knot in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. After facing plenty of ups and downs in the royal spotlight, the pair announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping back from their senior roles within the palace. Two months later, they relocated to California.

“They’ve been looking forward to [moving], and they’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “And of course, Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this year that the duo would not be returning as “working members” of the royal family, shortly after it was revealed that they’re expecting baby No. 2. After their exit was made official, a source told Us that Meghan and Harry “finally feel free” and “have so much to look forward to” in their next chapter.

Weeks later, the couple got candid about their decision to depart from the royal family in a special sit-down interview with CBS, which aired on March 7. Among some of the shocking revelations were claims that a relative expressed “concerns” about the color of Archie’s skin before his birth. While Harry acknowledged that he wasn’t going to identify the person responsible, it was later reported that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip made the comments.

The twosome also admitted that they felt “a lack of support and lack of understanding” from within the palace before their exit, especially regarding the negative treatment Meghan received from the British press. Coming forward with their stories lifted a major weight off their shoulders.

“We’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened,” Meghan said during the tell-all. “As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I’m ready to talk,’ to be able to just make a choice on your own, and to be able to just speak for yourself.”