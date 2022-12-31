How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ 2023

It’s the final countdown! As the clock strikes midnight, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will usher in 2023, just as it has since 1972.

Ryan Seacrest will helm the celebrations, which will air on ABC beginning at 8 P.M. ET/7 P.M. CT Saturday, December 31. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host, 48, has helmed the NYE maintain for 18 years, beginning in 2005 while cohosting alongside Dick Clark himself. After the TV pioneer’s death in 2012, Seacrest permanently took over hosting duties.

For those without cable looking to tune into the festivities, viewers can catch the special on Hulu + Live TV, as well as on DirecTV and Vidgo. While the party starts at 8 P.M. ET/7 P.M. CT on Saturday, it will air for five straight hours before concluding at 2 A.M. ET.

This year’s holiday special will feature a wealth of performers and celebrity hosts from coast-to-coast, as well as a Spanish-language broadcast from Puerto Rico. Ciara will head the celebration at Disneyland while Billy Porter takes on New Orleans. In addition to their hosting duties, both stars will perform a medley of their respective hits. Halle Bailey, Shaggy, Aly & AJ, Ben Platt and more singers will also hit the stage at the Happiest Place on Earth.

DJ D-Nice will helm the Los Angeles festivities, which include a star-studded lineup of performers that include Wiz Khalifa, Dove Cameron, Finneas and more. In Puerto Rico, former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres will lead the countdown while Farruko will perform.

The “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” personality — who will once again make his return to Times Square for New Year’s — has had his own number of cohosts on the holiday special throughout the years, including Jenny McCarthy, Lucy Hale, Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey, Regis Philbin and more. Liza Koshy has stood alongside Seacrest since 2021 and once again will make her return to Times Square as 2022 turns into 2023. Jessie James Decker, for her part, has also announced the Powerball winner on the network for the past couple of years and will continue her duties this year.

The New York celebration will be filled with top-notch talent with performances by K-pop icon J-Hope, Duran Duran and New Edition.

Two days before the festivities, Seacrest exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his hilarious NYE mishaps in years past.

“When I was with Taylor Swift one year, it was cold, so I gave her my coat after she’d just performed and I realized all of my communication equipment was attached to it,” the American Idol host told Us about the encounter with the “Shake It Off” singer in 2012. “So, I couldn’t really communicate with anybody in the production, which I didn’t think about prior.”

Seacrest has also been “stuck in the elevator getting up to the ball before,” he shared with Us. “That was a little stressful because they tell you to remain calm and it’s almost impossible.”

He continued: “There are things that happen along the way that come together in the final seconds. [For example], performers who are not ready, but we try to make things up to say in the interim so that it looks like we’re on schedule.”

Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on ABC, Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo or DirecTV beginning at 8 P.M. ET/7 P.M. CT Saturday, December 31.