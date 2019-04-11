Know your bro! Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio stopped by Us Weekly while gearing up for the premiere of their new dating show, Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, and while the reality stars were here, we wanted to test their knowledge to see just how well the best buds know each other, 10 years after they met at the Jersey Shore.

From glitter to bad breath, the Jersey Shore veterans admitted their biggest turnoffs when it comes to dating, plus Pauly, 38, attempted to guess Vinny’s go-to pickup line. Watch the exclusive video above to see what the bros had to say.

As for the show, Vinny, 31, tells Us what to expect: “I think that America needs a less formal, more ratchet, bum version of The Bachelor.”

Going into the show, the best friends had some apprehension. “I was a little pessimistic … I’m very picky. I’m, like, whatever, it’s just 20 women with a TV show,” Pauly told Us. “You would be surprised, once you actually got to know them and talk to them I’m like, ‘Damn, is this happening? Do I have real feelings here?’”

“There’s an underlining layer of realness that is great because you’re seeing other sides of people, right from the get-go, that you normally wouldn’t,” the Staten Island native explained. “It’s like dating boot camp. We saw them without makeup the second day. We moved in with them the first day.”

Find out if the guys find real love this season on Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, premiering on MTV Thursday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

