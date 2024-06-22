Rom-coms run in the family for Hunter King and sister Joey King, but would they ever team up for a joint Hallmark project?

“It would be a dream,” Hunter, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 20, while promoting her latest Hallmark movie, Two Scoops of Italy. “We have talked about teaming up for something and trying to figure out what the perfect project is for the two of us.”

Hunter, who has been in several Hallmark films since 2022, noted that bringing Joey, 24, on board would be a “dream come true.” She revealed that the sisters “talk about it all the time.”

The siblings are especially interested in bringing their real-life dynamic to life. “We wanna actually play sisters,” Hunter explained. “Because the one time that we worked together, we did not play sisters. We played, like, enemies.”

Hunter recalled thinking it was “hilarious” to play rivals since she and Joey have similar features. “I’m like, ‘Wait, are people gonna [think] that we look alike?’” she said. “They’re like, ‘Eh, it’s fine.’”

Joey appeared on three episodes of Life in Pieces in 2019 as Morgan. Hunter, meanwhile, was a series regular on the show, playing Clementine Hughes from 2015 to 2019.

Since then, the sisters have been brainstorming what they can do together in a larger capacity. “It was so much fun to get to work with her, so crossing your fingers that one day, we can make that happen,” Hunter told Us. “But we’re definitely trying.”

A Hallmark movie could be a great fit for the actresses, as Hunter has become a fixture on the network since making her debut with Hidden Gems. She has since starred in Hallmark Mystery’s Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths, 2022’s A Royal Corgi Christmas and 2023’s The Professional Bridesmaid and The Santa Summit.

Joey, meanwhile, starred in Hallmark’s 2010 rom-com Elevator Girl alongside Lacey Chabert. Joey has since become a rom-com queen thanks to Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy.

Although fans will have to wait to see what Hunter and Joey come up with movie-wise, viewers can see Hunter in her latest Hallmark film, Two Scoops of Italy, which premieres on Saturday, June 22.

“The message I really hope the viewers takeaway is just not to be afraid to take chances in life,” Hunter told Us of the premise, which shows her character, Danielle, going to Italy to find inspiration for her restaurant menu back in California.

Once in town, Danielle helps a local named Giancarlo (Michele Rosiello) create new gelato flavors that bring in more customers for the summer.

“Whether that’s in the kitchen with your career [or] with love, just never be afraid to take chances and it’s never too late,” Hunter continued. “Even the amount of times that Danielle would get told ‘no’ or she’d have to change her menu and come up with a new style. She just never gave up, even though at times she wanted to.”

The actress added: “It’s a good idea to never give up on your dreams, whatever they are and just keep working at [them] until it happens. And I hope that people take that and remember that and go through life fearless.”

Hunter teased that in addition to seeing a love story unfold and seeing Danielle find her true passion, fans will get transported to Italy with the movie.

“I am living my own Hallmark movie while I’m filming a Hallmark movie,” she joked, noting that she happily ate her way through the country. “I’m just going in and getting wine and cheese. I’m like, ‘Oh I’ve got, I’ve got this. It’s research.’ [That’s] what I tell myself for the role.”

Two Scoops of Italy airs on Hallmark Channel Saturday, June 22, at 8 p.m. ET.