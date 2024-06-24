Attention: Hallmark, Hunter King is ready for a Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths sequel with pal Rhiannon Fish — and so are the fans.

“Oh, that is one of my favorites. It was so much fun,” King, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly of the Hallmark Mystery film. “Rhiannon became one of my best friends and truly felt like another sister. I felt like I had a sister there with me.”

The actress revealed “there was some talk” about a follow-up movie, explaining that she and Fish, 33, then “didn’t hear anything.” King noted, “There’s been talks kind of off and on about a sequel, so we’re crossing our fingers so hard and hoping for a sequel of that.”

She is hopeful that with enough fan support a second installment could become a reality. “We just all gotta put in a good word, like, ‘We need another Nikki and Nora,’” King added. “That was definitely one of my tops to film — and it’s hard to pick — but that was so much fun.”

King recalled meeting a “friend for life” in Fish after playing sisters in the 2022 film. King portrayed Nikki Sullivan, while Fish played her twin Nora Sullivan. After inheriting a detective agency, the siblings teamed up to solve a murder and reconnect for a common good.

Although King is rooting for another Nikki & Nora story to come to fruition, she told Us she’d work with Fish on “literally anything.”

Related: Celebrities Who Became BFFs With Their Costars Everyone loves an on-set couple — and these duos are no exception! Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush are just a few of the stars who went from costars to best friends in real life. Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, for instance, met while filming Dawson’s Creek. The Oscar nominee starred as Jen […]

“I would film a peanut butter commercial with Rhiannon,” she joked. “I would do anything with her. She’s just one of the funnest people and the sweetest people I’ve ever met.”

While King has only known Fish a couple of years, the pair formed an instant connection on the Hallmark set. “I think it was like our first couple days of knowing each other, I said something like, ‘I love Diet Coke,’” she recalled of their initial spark. “And we were staying at the same hotel and I get a text [that says], ‘Look outside your door.’ And she got me a big case of Diet Coke.”

She remembered “constantly” exchanging gifts with Fish while filming the mystery. “It just felt — I don’t know, like, a soul connection,” she continued. “I just love her so much. I’m actually obsessed with her. I’m her No. 1 fan.”

When it comes to King’s Hallmark projects, Nikki & Nora isn’t her only success story. The actress told Us that she also had a blast on the set of 2023’s The Santa Summit.

Related: A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Ladies The Hallmark Channel has become the one-stop-shop of holiday movies and light-hearted rom-coms over the years — with many fans tuning in to see their favorite leading ladies. Whether it’s When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow or Sweet Autumn lead Nikki DeLoach, the network is full of talented women telling heart-warming stories. Hallmark’s long list […]

“Everybody was so funny. Just even in between takes just, like, some of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” King said of the holiday film cast. “But they’re all incredible, so talented, so funny. And [The Santa Summit was] another one of my favorites to film, honestly.”

King added that she would “one hundred percent” sign on for a sequel of that film as well. “If they called me tomorrow and I’ll be like, ‘Yep, I’ll be there. I’ll do it,’” she said enthusiastically. “I’ll be sweating in a Santa costume if I have to. I do not care. I’ll do anything.”

Her Hallmark fun didn’t stop there, King told Us she had such a good time in Italy shooting her most recent rom-com, Two Scoops of Italy, that she already has a vision for a part two. In the film, which premiered on Saturday, June 22, King played chef Danielle, who finds inspiration and love with Italian Gelato maker Giancarlo (Michele Rosiello).

Related: Hallmark Mystery Movie Franchises by the Numbers The Hallmark Mystery channel has won over fans with its variety of thrilling franchises over the years — and the list just keeps getting longer. Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney and Holly Robinson Peete are just some of the names that have had their own movie series on the network over the years. […]

“I would think that they would have their own cheese shop. They would also have their own pizza shop, obviously,” she said of her sequel idea. “Then they would be going back to Italy every year for the summer.”

King teased, “I’m really thinking that we should do a sequel to show all that. Especially the going back to Italy part. That’s very pivotal for the story. So we need to go back and shoot a sequel for that [and] maybe spend the whole time in Italy, [or] maybe a week in California and the rest in Italy.”

Two Scoops of Italy airs again on Hallmark Channel Wednesday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET.