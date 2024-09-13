Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten are already sparking some friendly competition with one of their fellow Dancing With the Stars season 33 couples.

“It’s a tight race for hottest duo of the season,” Maher, 28, captioned her Thursday, September 12, Instagram post, which featured a snap of her and Bersten, 30, recreating one of Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader’s steamy rehearsal pics. The Olympic bronze medalist included their other duo’s original pic in the post’s second slide.

In their photo, Maher took on Savchenko’s role by smiling at the camera while sitting on a stool. Acting as Nader, 27, Bersten snapped the mirror selfie while sitting on his partner’s lap and lovingly touching her leg.

“Two hot new bombshells have entered the villa,” Bersten commented on the post, while Savchenko wrote, “Let’s gooooo 🔥.” Nader was also a fan of the duo’s recreation, calling Maher and Bersten “HOTTTTIES❤️❤️” in the comments.

The post even got the approval of DWTS’ official Instagram page, which commented, “Oh this is good!”

It didn’t take long for Savchenko and Nader to catch the attention of fans for their quick chemistry while gearing up for their first dance in the ballroom. “We have a good energy. Like, I think we got good vibes. I mean, it’s nice to be in the room for five hours a day with someone that you get along with,” Savchenko exclusively told Us Weekly on September 4. “And also, you know, looking like that.”

He noted that his first impression of Nader was that “she’s hot,” and she felt the same way. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It’s perfect,” she shared. “It’s so, like, annoying when you’re trying to learn something and you have to look at [Gleb], but no, we’ll work it out.”

Maher and Bersten, meanwhile, have leaned into humor, sharing several glimpses into their DWTS season 33 preparation via social media since the cast was announced earlier this month. “First day in the studio,” Maher captioned a recent TikTok video of herself and Bersten doing the dance trend to “Disco” by Surf Curse.

Bersten adorably gushed about his partner in a post-practice Instagram pic on Sunday, September 8, writing, “First week of rehearsals done!!! I don’t think I’ve ever had this much fun! 💃🏻🕺🏼. Thank you for being you @ilonamaher.”

Maher previously told Us that Bersten was her dream DWTS partner. “I’m excited. I wanted Alan because I had seen that he can be tough on his partners, which is scary, but also I’ve always responded well to that with coaching and whatnot,” she exclusively shared earlier this month. “I think it’ll be good for me in a way.”

She went on to tease that their personalities quickly connected, adding, “We vibe off each other really well, I think. He allows me to express myself and really wants me to. I think he sees the value in that personality and showing myself on the dance floor, as well. So, it’s a good environment to thrive in.”

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on Disney+.