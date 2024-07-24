Tom Brady and Brooks Nader are not dating despite relationship rumors, Us Weekly can confirm.

Multiple sources have told Us that reports of Brady, 46, and Nader, 27, sparking a romance are not accurate.

While one insider revealed that the pair are not casually dating and never have been, a second insider told Us Nader and Brady have never hooked up before nor do they even have a friendship. When they connected at the white party, the twosome chatted for a few minutes and did not exchange phone numbers.

Brady and Nader sparked dating rumors earlier this month. Us reported in July that they were spotted chatting at billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons. However, according to the second source, when the duo connected at the bash, they merely chatted for a few minutes and did not exchange phone numbers.

Nader’s love life has been a hot topic following her split from husband, Billy Haire, after four years of marriage. Us confirmed in May that the couple had been separated for months.

Following her breakup, the model was linked to Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece. The twosome attended Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Rhode Island wedding together in June.

Brady, for his part, divorced ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The exes, who were married for 13 years, coparent their two children: son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. (The former football player also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

After Brady and Bündchen’s split, the quarterback was briefly linked to Irina Shayk in late 2023, but the pair split after a few months of dating. Now, Brady has put romance on the backburner as he focuses on the next phase of his life after retiring from the NFL in February 2023 after 23 seasons. (The quarterback spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and his final three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)

“It was just time for me to try something different,” Brady exclusively told Us in June of his decision to step away from football. “But [I] loved, obviously, every aspect that I had. I loved my teammates. I loved playing. I loved the communities that really embraced me and they gave so much to me in my life and they’ve made my life.”

Brady is aiming to continue to live an active lifestyle with his kids as he gets to spend more quality time with them as they grow older.

“I like watching them kind of be more independent and do their thing and get out in the world and see how they interact in school with their social relationships, see how they relate to teachers, watch them around my friends, watch them around their friends and watch them out in the community,” he said.

With reporting by Sarah Jones