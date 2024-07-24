Tom Brady and supermodel Brooks Nader connected at billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The insider tells Us that Brady, 46, and Nader, 27, chatted during the bash earlier this month. The duo have since been spotted together on several occasions.

Nader was also recently rumored to be in a relationship with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, whom she brought to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Rhode Island wedding in June.

Nader’s love life is making headlines on the heels of her split from her husband of four years, Billy Haire.

Brady, for his part, got divorced from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. They continue to coparent son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. (Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“As parents, we just want our kids to do better than us, and I think that’s for all of us. My parents did that for me,” Brady exclusively told Us in June. “I want to try to guide my kids into a life of purpose and one that they can find their joy and happiness and create a life and a family together with someone and find things they love to do when they wake up in the morning.”

He added, “I like watching them kind of be more independent and do their thing and get out in the world and see how they interact in school with their social relationships, see how they relate to teachers, watch them around my friends, watch them around their friends and watch them out in the community.”

Since Brady and Bündchen’s divorce, he briefly dated Irina Shayk off and on in late 2023. Earlier this year, Brady took part in a Netflix roast at his expense with references to his rumored romance with Kim Kardashian.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he said during the live TV special. “Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad.” (Kardashian, 43, shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West.)

While speaking with Us last month, Brady made it clear that he was now focused on his post-retirement career and family life.

“I’m really enjoying my football retirement, really enjoying my time with my kids, really enjoying, probably not as much time off as I thought, but that’s OK,” the former quarterback said. “I’m still young and I still love working and, yeah, life’s good.”

Brady hung up his cleats for good in February 2023.

“I mean, nothing’s going to replace the thrill of running out on the field in front of 70,000 people doing something that I love to do with a great group of teammates,” he told Us. “So, I was just certainly ready and it was just time for me to try something different. [I] love, obviously, every aspect that I had. I loved my teammates. I love playing. I love the communities that really embraced me and they gave so much to me in my life and they’ve made my life so full and definitely I’m just grateful to everyone who played a part.”