Olympian Ilona Maher is trading her rugby cleats for ballroom shoes on Dancing With the Stars season 33, and she’s ready to learn from pro partner Alan Bersten.

“I’m excited. I wanted Alan because I had seen that he can be tough on his partners, which is scary, but also I’ve always responded well to that with coaching and whatnot,” Maher, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4. “I think it’ll be good for me in a way.”

Maher — who recently won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics as a member of Team USA’s women’s rugby sevens team — further pointed out that Bersten, 30, is “actually nicer” than she anticipated.

“I think he’s gotten better, [and] I am excited to have a partner like him,” Maher gushed. “We vibe off each other really well, I think. He allows me to express myself and really wants me to. I think he sees the value in that personality and showing myself on the dance floor, as well. So, it’s a good environment to thrive in.”

Maher has already been able to see what Bersten’s training is like up close, recently starting rehearsals.

“Here’s the deal: We learn a step, and then we do that step 200 times. And then we add on a step, and then we do that step 200 times,” Maher quipped to Us. “Then, we just put the pieces together, and there’s so many little fixes. It’s like, ‘OK, now you did that right, but can you add the hand?’ ‘OK, you did this, the hand, right, but can you add this?’ So it’s, like, adding these pieces on this puzzle to make the [complete version].”

Bersten chimed in, telling Us that he has been “impressed” with Maher’s progress thus far.

“I feel like I won the lottery. Ilona is awesome,” Bersten, who previously won DWTS season 28 with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, gushed to Us. “We have so much fun in rehearsals [and] she works so hard. I legit cannot ask for anything else. Every time someone’s like, ‘Whose your dream partner?’ I’m like, ‘Ilona,’ and here she is. I’m so lucky.”

According to Bersten, he wants “Ilona to be Ilona” when it comes to the competition.

“I don’t want her to just be a ballroom dancer,” he shared. “She’s so special and I want America to see that.”

For Maher, there is one part of the DWTS training she’s nervous about trying.

“I have to get used to wearing heels though, because I think we’re gonna practice in heels,” she joked. “He’s let me practice in sneakers for the first two [rehearsals], but I think he’s gonna [tell me to] get ready for it.”

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres Tuesday, September 17, on ABC.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi