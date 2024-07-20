Ingrid Andress Streams Surge After Viral National Anthem

Ingrid Andress’ national anthem performance didn’t go the way she planned — but it still gave her career a boost.

The Nashville-based country singer, 32, has seen her streams spike in the wake of a disastrous rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15. Billboard reports that Andress’ streaming numbers more than tripled on the day of and day after the Derby.

The music magazine noted a 229% surge in Andress’ streams for a total of 1.2 million plays in the U.S. A full 941,000 of those streams came the day after her widely criticized performance. It was the biggest bump in her streaming numbers since a 2022 appearance on CMT’s Drinkin’ With. That day in November topped her single-day spike from the Home Run Derby, with Andress’ catalog notching 964,000 streams.

As Andress’ streams were spiking, the four-time Grammy nominee announced she was checking herself into rehab, as she blamed her performance on being drunk at the time. “I’m not gonna bulls–t y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress posted via X on Tuesday, July 16. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need.”

Related: The Most Memorable ‘Star-Spangled Banner' Performances Over the Years Getty Images (3) The United States national anthem is, within the singing community, considered one of the hardest songs to perform. Some celebrities have certifiably slayed their live renditions of the tune, while others missed the mark. In July 2024, country star Ingrid Andress went viral for her unique take on “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which […]

She went on to apologize to “[the] MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

“I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun,” she added.

Andress canceled a show in Nashville this week and a Denver performance scheduled for July 24. Her next scheduled concert is set for October in Ocean City, Maryland.

After Andress shared that she was checking into rehab, the mocking tone around her viral performance largely turned supportive.

“You’ve got this. Sending encouragement and love ❤️,” country singer Cassadee Pope commented on Andress’ Instagram statement.

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale, who has been open about her struggle with alcoholism, also offered words of encouragement.

“I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” she commented. “Sending you a lot of my thoughts. Take care of you & you’re going to come out of this so much stronger❤️.”

Related: Celebrities Who Have Been to Rehab The perils of fame: struggling with painful pasts, overnight success and other demons, countless A-listers -- from former child stars like Lindsay Lohan to Oscar winners like Robert Downey Jr. -- have sought help at rehab. Click through to see more celebs who've gone to rehab

Commenters also defended Andress when Mets announcer Howie Rose tried to make light of her rehab stint. The 70-year-old WCBS play-by-play commentator said that “his ears” were also in rehab following Andress’ performance in a post to X.

“Love and respect you Howie, but this is cruel and wildly out of line,” one X user replied.

“Howie I normally like your sense of humor but this ain’t it man,” another shared.