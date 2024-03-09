Prepare to have your emotions upended as Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 heads to theaters in summer 2024.

Inside Out premiered in 2015 and followed a young Riley as she was uprooted by her parents from the Midwest to San Francisco. Following the move, Riley’s emotions — Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness — “conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house, and school,” per the synopsis.

Amy Poehler, who voices Joy, announced at the September 2022 D23 Studio Showcase that the animated feature is getting a sequel. “Pixar is making Inside Out 2!” she screamed to an excited crowd.

The first look at the upcoming movie was released in November 2023. After experiencing a surprise “demo day” inside Riley’s mind, Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness are introduced to Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke.

“Who made the console orange?” Joy asked in the clip before Anxiety, who is an orange character, popped up and teased she isn’t the only new emotion they will have to deal with as Riley grows up.

Scroll down for everything to know about Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2:

What Is ‘Inside Out 2’ About?

The new movie will follow the original five emotions as they deal with new emotions that burst into Riley’s mind now that she’s 13 years old.

Which Emotions Are Returning?

In addition to Poehler’s Joy, Lewis Black will return as the voice of Anger and Phyllis Smith is back as Sadness. Tony Hale is joining the cast as Fear, which was originally voiced by Bill Hader. Disgust is also a returning emotion, but instead of OG star Mindy Kaling, the green character will be voiced by Lisa Lapira.

Teenage Riley will be voiced by Kensington Tallman, while Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan reprise their roles as Riley’s mom and dad.

Who Are the New Emotions?

Hawke’s Anxiety was the first new emotion announced for the Pixar sequel. She will be joined by newbies: Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui a.k.a. boredom and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment.

The rest of the new characters include high school hockey player Valentina “Val” Ortiz (Lilimar), Coach Roberts (Yvette Nicole Brown) and Riley’s BFFs voiced by Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green and Grace Lu.

What Did the Official Trailer Reveal?

Inside Out 2’s full trailer dropped on March 7 and introduced the OG emotions to the three other newcomers, which doesn’t appear to be a good thing.

“This is Joy coming to you live in Riley’s mind!” Joy says in the video, as clips of Riley in a hockey uniform come into focus. Joy then reintroduces her buddies, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness, to the audience, while using a sports announcer voice.

Joy laments on Riley “growing up so fast” while a home video of her turning 13 was on the screen. Just as Fear is about to tell the group there is “nothing but smooth sailing from here” with Riley, Anxiety pops into the room followed by Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

“I know change is scary, but we need new friends or we’ll be totally alone in high school. Out with the old and in with the new,” Anxiety tells everyone as she takes over the control panel.

Anxiety claims that “Riley’s life requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you” before bottling up Joy and the other basic emotions. “We are suppressed emotions!” Fear screams.

The rest of the trailer teases that Joy and her OG emotions will have to work together to get back into the forefront of Riley’s head and stay relevant.

When Does ‘Inside Out 2’ Hit Theaters?

The animated film makes its box office debut on Friday, June 14.