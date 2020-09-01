Halloween may look a little different this year due to the government’s social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a safe way to celebrate.

Luckily for California residents, Experiential Supply Co. is bringing a new immersive event to the West Coast with Hauntoween L.A., an interactive and safe drive-thru experience filled with installations, scenic paths, lots of candy and more.

“My oldest daughter was born on Halloween, so knowing options may be limited this year for her to celebrate I thought, ‘Why not create something really special for her?’” Experiential Supply founder and chief experience officer Jasen Smith tells Us Weekly exclusively of the inspiration behind the idea.

Other than creating a memorable experience for his own family, Smith wanted to bring the Halloween spirit to the public too.

“The world is a tough place right now for a lot of people. I hope the time spent at Hauntoween L.A. delivers joy and happiness,” he continues.

And that it will — visitors can expect to be mesmerized while stopping door-to-door through a neighborhood filled with a beautiful and spooky Halloween-themed overlay.

Think: an immersive jack-o’-lantern tunnel with over 1,000 pumpkins, costumed and safely masked actors with poles and buckets filled with candy, an array of mini-maze routes featuring giant pumpkins, headless horsemen and spider webs, pumpkins and treats to take home, videos created with a green screen, photo moments at the end of the path and more.

“We want our guests interacting with the world around them, safely from their vehicles, by recreating what makes Halloween special and fun — dressing up, trick or treating, pumpkin picking, spooky decorations and being with your family,” Smith says.

Beyond the festivities, attendees will feel extra comfortable with the safety measures enforced by Hauntoween L.A. including mask and glove requirements for staff, mask requirements for patrons while their car windows are down and security guards and off-duty LAPD officers on-site.

Experiential Supply Co. previously presented the popular Ready Player One Challenge and Smallfoot Yeti Village attractions, and Smith is looking forward to the world seeing his latest project.



“I hope guests walk away appreciating the trick or treating environment while driving down the two streets in our built-out neighborhood and getting plenty of candy, seeing and interacting (at a safe distance) with our costumed actors and immersing themselves in the holiday,” he notes.



Hauntoween L.A. will be be open daily from Friday, October 9, through Saturday, October 31, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT and is located at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, California.