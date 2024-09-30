The Irrational will continue to push boundaries in season 2 — and the mystery is just getting started.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive first look at the second season of the hit NBC series, Jesse L. Martin hints at upcoming story lines.

“I am absolutely elated. Like who isn’t happy to come back for season 2?” he says in the sneak peek clip. “The Irrational is all about solving the mystery of human behavior. My character, Alec Mercer, whose day job is teaching psychology also helps law enforcement solve their most unusual cases.”

The Irrational used the response to season 1 to help shape the new episodes.

“It looks bigger, it feels bigger and we get into a lot of trouble,” Martin, 55, continues. “They fit as many lessons into an episode as they possibly can. I think it does make you smart when you walk away from this show.”

Maahra Hill, meanwhile, breaks down the difference between The Irrational and any other show, adding, “Usually crime dramas try to figure out who did it. In this case, it is why they did it.”

Based on the 2008 non-fiction book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions, The Irrational takes inspiration from the life of Dan Ariely. Martin plays Alec a.k.a a world-renowned expert in behavioral science. His interest in the field started after a traumatic bombing, which plays a role on the show.

The season 2 preview confirms that Alec’s sister, Kylie (Travina Springer), has a bigger role as she joins the FBI “in a hacker capacity.” Meanwhile, Alec and his ex-wife Marisa (Hill) are still figuring out their new normal.

“This season, Marisa and Alec explore more of the friendship part of their relationship,” Hill teases in the video. “I think they make a great team.”

After The Irrational debuted on NBC, Martin revealed what he learned from playing an expert in behavioral science.

“I’m brand new to the guy, so I know I have a whole lot to learn,” he exclusively told Us in January. “But what I have learned so far, is that we all have a little bit of a behavioral expert in us, [because] you observe everything from the moment you’re born.”

Martin quickly found himself connecting with his complex character. “I didn’t know the scientific terms for it [or] that there were certain psychoses that were based around it, but I learned that I’ve been watching things just like Alec does for a really long time,” he continued. “He’s got a lot more experience than I do, but I’ve been doing it all my life, so in a way I feel quite suited to get into these shoes.”

The actor also praised the show’s writers for their depiction of Alec, adding, “I absolutely love that he has access to his emotions in a way that I hadn’t necessarily been able to play so much before, particularly when it comes to playing a detective or being someone who’s into investigation. He gets to use a little bit more of the emotional spectrum than your typical police officer or FBI agent.”

The Irrational returns to NBC Tuesday, October 8 at 10 p.m. ET.