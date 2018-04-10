Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, may have received a job offer in Los Angeles during the Monday, April 9, finale of Teen Mom OG, but don’t expect the couple to move to L.A. any time soon.

“No, you know, I can’t leave Leah, I couldn’t,” Amber, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday. “I just couldn’t move away from her … I’m gonna stay here in Indianapolis.” (Amber shares 9-year-old Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley).

The MTV star, who Us exclusively revealed is expecting her first child with Andrew, further explained that she will be closing on her Indianapolis home within the next month.

“I live in a beautiful area,” she added. “We’re just gonna raise the baby here in Indianapolis and be a little Indy baby! A Hoosier baby!”

While the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition star has no plans to permanently leave Indiana, the cinematographer will go back and forth from the Hoosier state and L.A. to pursue job opportunities.

“A lot of people … in that line of work… you just have to learn how to be apart from each other, which is obviously hard for me, cause I love being right next to him and he’s the same way,” Amber explained. “But I think I’ll be going with him sometimes to work and then sometimes not, but you know, this is his job and this is his dream and I’m not gonna get in the way of that … It’s OK.”

Despite the inevitable travel, the Never Too Late author is confident Andrew will be a good father to their son, who Amber previously revealed will be named James.

“He’s a real stickler! He can be tough! But he’s such a sweetheart, you know, and I call him my little Malibu baby and my little hippie baby,” she explained. “He’s just a typical California man, so I know he’s gonna show little James all the things that he grew up around and bring him to the beach. He’s just such a gentle soul that I think … I think he’s gonna be obviously a little bit more lenient than me, but that’s OK! That’s OK you know!”

Part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs on MTV Monday, April 16, at 9 p.m. ET. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs on WeTV Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!