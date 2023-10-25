Jada Pinkett Smith is sending love to Britney Spears and giving her membership to an exclusive club.

Pinkett Smith, 52, and Spears, 41, have both dropped bombshell books in the past month. Pinkett Smith’s Worthy arrived in stores on October 17, and one week later, Spears’ The Woman in Me was published on Tuesday, October 24.

Pinkett Smith does not see Spears as competition, however — she sees her as a peer.

“Welcome to the Bad Ass Women Memoir Club,” Pinkett Smith wrote via Instagram on Tuesday as she congratulated Spears on the release of her memoir.

While Pinkett Smith is best known as an actress, she is also a singer, and her rock band, Wicked Wisdom, opened for Spears on the Onyx Hotel tour in 2004. Back then, the duo shot a video interlude together titled “Mystic Lounge,” which was shown to the crowd during their concerts.

The tour was divided into seven segments: Check-In, Mystic Lounge, Mystic Garden, The Onyx Zone, Security Cameras, Club and Encore. Mystic Lounge featured a tribute to the cabaret era of the past.

Pinkett Smith posted a snippet of the video, which shows Spears leaving a club with two female friends. The Red Table Talk host suddenly appears, motioning to Spears with her hand and asking, “Do you wanna join me?” As they stand together, Pinkett Smith places her hand on a wall, magically transforming it into the Mystic Lounge.

“@britneyspears welcomed me to open for her on the Onyx [Hotel] tour with my band Wicked Wisdom with open arms,” Pinkett Smith continued in her post. “She was so sweet and supportive. Who knew we would be back on a different stage, sharing our journeys on the page. I can’t WAIT to read your book Britney and I’m sending you love on your pub day.”

Pinkett Smith’s band, which released two albums, opened for Spears on eight tour dates in the United Kingdom in spring 2004. Now, 19 years later, both women are making headlines with their books.

Pinkett Smith wrote in Worthy that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been separated since 2016, while Spears revealed in The Woman in Me that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Pinkett Smith clarified that Smith, 55, is “still my man” during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on October 16. She revealed during a separate interview with Extra on October 17 that the pair are considering co-authoring a memoir about their marriage.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Pinkett Smith recently told People about the couple’s 25-year marriage. “A lot has happened. The thing about relationships is that it’s constantly moving. Relationships are … it’s an organism. It’s its own thing. It’s constantly shifting and constantly moving.”

She added: “There’s a lot that’s transpired in the last two years, and so we’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together.”