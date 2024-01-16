The 2024 Oscars are just two months away, but Jamie Lee Curtis still isn’t sure whether she will be in attendance.

Curtis, 65, revealed on the Tuesday, January 16, episode of Today that she hasn’t been asked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to present at the March 10 ceremony despite being last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner. She proceeded to use her appearance on the NBC morning show to “ask them” for clarification.

“Oscar people, am I presenting?” Curtis said while looking into the camera, telling host Hoda Kotb, “It’s usually [a] tradition that last year’s winner presents this year, but they haven’t called yet.”

She continued: “Would you please call? I’d like to get a dress. I would like to arrange things.”

Curtis scored her first Oscar nomination and win for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Her costar Stephanie Hsu was also nominated, as were Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett, The Whale’s Hong Chau and The Banshees of Inisherin’s Kerry Condon.

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people,” Curtis said in her March 2023 acceptance speech before thanking her family, her team and the film’s cast and crew. “To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together.”

Along with her winning moment, Curtis also made headlines for her candid comments about awards season events. At the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she declined an invitation to an Oscar nominees dinner because of her self-imposed bedtime.

“Now, you might say, ‘Jamie, you’re nominated for an Academy Award. You’re gonna be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and [you] have declined. Why?’ Because mommy goes to bed early,” she said at the time. “’Cause 7:30 is gonna be 9 before we get food. And you know what? There’s nothing good happening with me after 9 o’clock. Nothing. Zero.”

On Tuesday, however, Curtis clarified that her sleep schedule would not impact her presenting at this year’s Oscars. “No, it’s 5 o’clock in L.A., people,” she told Kotb, 59. “It’s the best gig for me. I’m done at 5:30.”

During a follow-up interview on Tuesday’s episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Curtis called her Oscar win a “miracle,” adding, “It was the last thing I ever thought would happen.” Curtis, who was promoting her new children’s book Just One More Sleep, added that she now keeps her trophy in her office.

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23. The ceremony airs live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. ET.