Janet Caperna has no plans to join the ranks of The Valley stars who split after season 1 of the Bravo reality series.

While chatting exclusively with Us Weekly at Sutton Stracke’s fashion show in Hollywood on Monday, July 22, Janet, 34, admitted that marriage troubles among the couples in The Valley cast have made her look closer at her relationship with husband Jason Caperna.

“I think it’d be crazy not to look at everything and be like, ‘Oh, is this good?’” Janet said. “But Jason and I check in with each other, and I think — I hope — we will see more of our relationship [next season].”

Janet’s castmates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright confirmed during a February episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast that they were living separately and “taking time apart” after more than four years of marriage. The announcement came one month ahead of The Valley’s premiere.

Cartwright, 35, exclusively told Us in April that her and Taylor’s problems worsened after filming The Valley.

“We’d always talked about having more kids, and he started questioning that. We weren’t being intimate,” said Cartwright, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, 45. “We were getting on each other’s nerves. I’m not perfect; I was yelling at him too. It just started getting bad. He was staying at [his] bar [Jax’s Studio City] more. A lot of things piled up.”

Cartwright and Taylor weren’t the only Valley stars to break up after filming season 1. Us broke the news of Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally’s split in March, days before the show debuted. Jesse, 44, later confirmed during a May appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the pair called it quits right after the cameras stopped rolling.

“[We split] literally two days after our five-year anniversary,” he shared. “Mid-October [2023]. We went to Montecito and had the conversation when we got back.”

The exes, who share 4-year-old daughter Isabella, were candid about their marital problems on the show.

“It is hard to pinpoint what exactly we have been fighting about. It is little things,” Jesse said in a solo confessional during one episode. “We transitioned from the fun honeymoon stage once the baby came because she evolved as a mom and I wasn’t quite evolving as a dad. That’s just kind of where we are at.”

Although two of the marriages central to The Valley have ended, the show was renewed for a second season in May. Janet told Us on Monday that she thinks season 2 will be just “as spicy,” but “different” in some ways.

“It’s kind of a shake up with the breakups and things like that,” she said. “I think you’re going to see shifts in the group, but in a good way.”

Janet was pregnant with her and Jason’s first baby during season 1 of The Valley. They welcomed their son, Cameron, in December 2023.

“Season 1, I was pregnant. It was kind of more about me and what was going on [with] my pregnancy,” Janet said. “Now you can kind of see us as a family. So, I think that’s going to be a more fun dynamic to get to see.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody