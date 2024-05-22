Jesse Lally is shedding light on when his marriage to Michelle Lally came to an end after filming The Valley.
During the Tuesday, May 21, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jesse, 43, responded to a question about how long it took for him and Michelle, 36, to call it quits after production wrapped on the Bravo series.
“[We split] literally two days after our five-year anniversary,” he shared. “Mid-October [2023]. We went to Montecito and had the conversation when we got back.”
Michelle recently offered similar details about her and Jesse’s breakup timeline. After filming The Valley in summer 2023, Michelle pulled the plug on their relationship as soon as cameras stopped rolling.
“I had the conversation with Jesse at the beginning of October that it was no longer going to work and I wanted to file for divorce,” Michelle recalled on an episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast in April. “Jesse and I have actually not been together since October and since then we were free to date and do whatever we want.”
According to Michelle, she was ready to file for divorce right away after the pair’s discussion.
“I am more permanent. I have filed for divorce and it is happening. We are in the middle of it and hopefully before the end of the year it will be finalized,” she said, noting that legal proceedings can take a “minimum of six months” after the initial divorce filing. “We, as of right now, don’t have to go to court because we are basically in agreement with almost everything. Hopefully we don’t need to and we will be done. My goal is to be done and move on with my life.”
Michelle added: “That is why I was like, ‘We need to file as soon as possible.’ It was a little tricky with the show because it was going to be announced and we didn’t know how to handle it. It was a little back and forth when we would file.”
Jesse and Michelle got married in 2018 after several years of dating. They expanded their family with daughter Isabella in 2020, but it was clear during the first season of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff that their marriage was on the rocks.
Us Weekly broke the news of their split in March, days before The Valley premiered. Michelle has since moved on with Aaron Nosler, while Jesse is dating girlfriend Lacy Nicole.
“I’m super happy with her. We’ve been great friends and we newly started dating. She’s just an incredible personality and she’s such a loving soul,” Jesse exclusively told Us earlier this month. “We’re just super happy right now to get back to a place of happiness. I just feel more grounded and she’s special. But it’s new, so we’re just taking it slow.”
Michelle, meanwhile, opened up about how her new relationship has reinvigorated her.
“I haven’t been this happy. I don’t even remember the last time I was this happy. Me and my boyfriend, we get along really well. He’s super sweet,” she gushed to Us in May. “He does everything I want and [more]. He obviously knows Isabella and he’s incredible with children and loves her. It’s just really refreshing to have a really healthy and lovely relationship.”
The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and new episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.