Jason Kelce and Stevie Nicks are teaming up for an upcoming holiday-themed album.

“The crossover we didn’t know we needed,” the official “New Heights” podcast account wrote via social media on Wednesday, October 2. “Coming soon to a Christmas album near you.”

Alongside the tease, the account shared a pic of Kelce, 36, who was all smiles as he threw his arm around Nicks, 76, while posing for the camera.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player dropped his first festive album in 2022, A Philly Special Christmas, alongside the NFL’s Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. The music raised over $1 million for local charities.

Related: Stars With Original Holiday Songs As Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf once said, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear!” Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson and more musicians have taken that message to heart — releasing their own original holiday songs over the years. Wham! seemingly kicked off the trend of recording fresh and […]

The second record, A Philly Special Christmas Special, was released in 2023 and featured 10 holiday songs as well as an original track from Kelce. To record the tune titled “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” Jason recruited the help of his younger brother, Travis Kelce.

The song quickly reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart after its release. “The Kelce duet reached No. 1 on iTunes,” Jason said on an episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast in November 2023. “That’s right, ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia,’ our song from the new Christmas album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart. That’s right, we are officially rock stars.”

Ahead of the track’s release, the NFL took to X to show how the duet originated. In the clip, Jason asked Travis, 34, to “hop on” the tune.

“It’s, like, two people fighting, but then they really love each other,” Jason explained on the phone to Travis. “It kind of works really good for our relationship. I think it could be a look at the relationship of two brothers and how much you’re wrapped up in your family’s lives and how much that impacts where you end up in life.”

Related: Celebs’ Fave Holiday Songs: Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and More It’s the most wonderful time of the year … and perhaps the most musical! Celebs have exclusively revealed their favorite holiday songs to Us Weekly, and other Hollywood notables have posted their picks on social media. Scroll through the photo gallery to see the stars’ festive selections. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to […]

While promoting the album, Jason noted that it would be “pretty incredible” to feature Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on the record. (Travis and Swift, 34, have been dating since summer 2023.)

“Maybe. Not this one, not this time around. … Maybe in the future,” he teased during an October 2023 appearance on Today, to which cohost Sheinelle Jones replied, “Talk about raising money for charity. You could break the internet.”

But when it comes to Jason singing on Swift’s records, the former NFL player isn’t ruling out the idea. “I will do whatever Tay wants,” Jason said in an interview with Sports Illustrated in September. “She can have that anytime she wants. But I think she’s doing just fine on her own.”

Jason added that Swift should just “keep doing what she’s doing” and “not have any thought about me.”