Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring in the most predictably Ohio way possible: in a pool filled with Skyline Chili.

During the “New Heights” live show on the campus of the University of Cincinnati on Thursday, April 11, Jason, 36, and brother Travis Kelce returned to their alma mater and played a series of games featuring student athletes and non-student athletes going head-to-head in Revenge of the Nerds–inspired competitions.

In one particular game called “Jason Lost His Ring,” the contestants were tasked with finding Jason’s actual Super Bowl ring stuffed into a sock in a children’s pool filled with Ohio’s famous Skyline Chili, spaghetti and cheese.

As Jason explained on the Wednesday, April 17, episode of “New Heights,” the game was inspired by Jason’s tendency to misplace his Super Bowl ring, which he earned when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in 2018’s Super Bowl LII.

Sounds simple enough — but things quickly took a turn for the worst.

“I don’t even know if Travis knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event,” Jason said. “They could not find it.”

After exhaustively searching for the ring the day after the event, the prized possession was nowhere to be found.

“We have still yet to find it,” Jason said. “All of the stuff has been thrown away. So I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati tristate area. I didn’t think that would happen.”

Travis, 34, was left flabbergasted, asking his brother, “What did you expect to happen?!”

Jason said he thought they would simply “go in the pool and get the ring afterwards” if nobody was able to find it during the game.

“You are such a f–king imbecile,” Travis told him. “Goddamn it, Jason.”

Resigned to the fact that his ring was long gone, Jason noted he had already taken some necessary next steps.

”The Super Bowl ring is officially gone,” Jason said. “We have already put the insurance claim in. I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they’re going to cover that.”

Regardless, Jason expressed that he wasn’t terribly concerned about losing the ring in the first place.

“It’s just a hunk of metal,” he said. “I’ll just have another one made, I think. They can do that, right?”