Jason Kelce Roasts Travis Ego in ESPYs Skit About Sports Siblings

Jason Kelce was on screen for all of five seconds in a skit with Venus Williams during the 2024 ESPY Awards, but that’s all the time it took for him to roast his brother, Travis.

Venus, sister of ESPYs host Serena Williams, led a skit in which she met with other siblings of ESPYs hosts to get an idea about their experiences. In a bit mainly focused on Eli Manning roasting his brother, Peyton, for having an abnormally large head, the elder Kelce brother made the most of a quick appearance.

Travis, 34, has never hosted the ESPYs. He has appeared on the annual sports awards show, however. Venus asked Jason, 36, if he thinks that appearance over-inflated his ego.

“Eh, I don’t think it was the ESPYs that did that,” Jason replied.

The skit then cut back to Eli making more big-head jokes about his Hall of Fame brother, leaving viewers to wonder what, exactly, Jason believes over-inflated his brother’s ego. The three Super Bowl rings, including the two most recent titles, could have done it. It could also be the wildly popular “New Heights” podcast the brothers host together.

More likely, Travis’ massive sense of pride in himself comes from dating one of the most famous women on Earth. Travis and Taylor Swift have been publicly dating since September 2023, with the tight end becoming a fixture at Swift’s Eras Tour concerts.

This isn’t the first time the Kelces have roasted each other. Jason and Travis frequently poke fun at one another on their podcast. In the June 12 episode of “New Heights,” Jason took time to remind Travis how much his teams used to lose in youth sports.

Travis has thrown it right back, though, referring to his brother as “the Neanderthal that wears flip flops in the winter and doesn’t really care what he looks like” when discussing their different fashion senses.

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, routinely troll each other as well. That includes Kylie accusing her husband of leaving her in shark-infested waters in December 2023, Jason forcing Kylie to show off her Irish dancing skills at a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at a local Irish dancing school in March 2024, and Kylie describing Jason’s disastrous dancing at a Las Vegas nightclub after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February.

“We all saw you at the DJ booth. … You displayed your, what, three dance moves?” she said on the Kelce brothers’ podcast in February.

It’s clearly all in good fun as the Kelce family remains close. There is one area where Jason draws the line, however. Jason and Travis can roast each other all they want, but he will never let Kylie get up on stage in an official roast of him.

“The one person I wouldn’t allow on the stage is Kylie,” Jason said on the May 8 episode of “New Heights,” shortly after Netflix’s Tom Brady roast. “She has way too much. I cannot allow that.”