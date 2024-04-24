Jason Kelce thinks his missing Super Bowl ring was thrown away during this month’s “New Heights” live event — but he believes it was an accident.

During the Wednesday, April 24, episode of the podcast, Travis Kelce joked that his brother, 36, “doesn’t give a f–k that he just lost his Super Bowl ring.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles center responded, “I care. It’s not like I’m, like, happy I lost it. Yeah, I care.”

Travis, 34, subsequently suggested that someone had stolen the ring, but Jason didn’t agree, saying only, “We have some video evidence.”

When Entertainment Tonight reported on Wednesday that Jason thought the ring had been stolen, he was quick to clarify.

“This is incorrect, and not what I was saying, I do not think it was stolen,” he wrote via X. “Based on the video evidence we do have I think it was accidentally thrown in the trash while cleaning up.”

Jason and Travis hosted their “New Heights” podcast live event on April 11 in Cincinnati. Because Jason has often misplaced his ring over the years, a competition called “Jason Lost His Ring” was created for the first annual “Great Lombaby Games.” Teams competed to locate the real ring among decoys hidden inside two inflatable pools filled with chili.

Last week on the podcast, Jason revealed that he did not find his ring after the event.

“As you guys know, this game existed because I continually lose my Super Bowl ring,” he explained during the April 17 episode. “And I don’t even know if Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event. They could not find it.”

Jason said that despite using metal detectors, “We have still yet to find it. All of the stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati/tristate area. I didn’t think that would happen.”

He continued, “We have already put the insurance claim in, which, I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they’re gonna cover that.”

Jason added that he plans to have a replica of the ring made.

The older Kelce brother won Super Bowl LII in 2018 when his Philadelphia Eagles defeated the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It was the Eagles’ first and only Super Bowl victory.

After 13 seasons with the Eagles, Jason announced his retirement last month. He is regarded as one of the greatest centers in NFL history and is expected to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His wife, Kylie Kelce, recently revealed his retirement gift.

Kylie, 32, shared a video of the present via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 22, revealing a wooden model of the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Stadium. Engraved at the base of the structure was her husband’s name along with his uniform number, 62, and details from his 13-year career, including his seven Pro Bowl selections and the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl victory.

Throughout his emotional retirement speech, Jason acknowledged his “beautiful” wife, recalling when they met in 2014. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 14 months.