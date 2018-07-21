Jason Momoa Kicks Butt in Action-Packed ‘Aquaman’ First Trailer

Jason Momoa is the new action hero the world needs as he delivers one-liners and kicks butt in the first trailer for Aquaman.

The Game of Thrones alum, 38, appeared at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday, July 21, to introduce the two-minute-long trailer, which reveals the King of the Seven Seas’ origin story, featuring Nicole Kidman as Aquaman’s mother, Queen Atlanna.

Amber Heard is also shown prominently as flame-haired Mera and can be seen giving the muscle-bound superhero some words of advice before she jumps out of a plane without a parachute. “Redheads, you gotta love ’em,” he quips before he follows her out of the door.

“Nobody’s cooler than Jason Momoa,” one fan tweeted after watching the trailer. “Jason Momoa is legit the sexiest man alive,” wrote another.

“Aquaman could be 2 hours of Jason Momoa sitting shirtless in a kiddie pool and I’d still watch it,” another admitted while a superhero fan proclaimed the trailer “is damn near perfect.”

Momoa made his debut as Aquaman in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-him appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and was more prominently featured in 2017’s Justice League, where he stole the film from Ben Affleck.

“I wanted to create a superhero film that we’ve never quite seen before,” Aquaman‘s director James Wan told the audience at Comic-Con. “I wanted our film to be more unique. So my movie plays more like a science fiction fantasy film than a traditional super hero movie.”

The cast also includes Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as supervillain Black Manta.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21.

