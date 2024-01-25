Jason Tartick isn’t completely against becoming the Bachelor — but he doesn’t think the franchise will be “coming to my door.”

“I think I’m probably too old. I think, you know, 35 for a Bachelor is kind of old,” Tartick said, adding that it was “nice” fans would consider him for the role during a January 15 episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast. “Of course, I would consider it. I don’t think they’re coming to my door, let’s just say that.”

Besides his age, Tartick hinted that he may not have another stint in Bachelor Nation because of the show’s loyalty to his former fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe, who has been heavily involved in the franchise for nearly a decade.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to have to worry about that predicament because I believe my ex kind of has a hold on that franchise,” he continued. “I don’t know, I guess time will tell. I don’t know if the franchise has any interest in ever knocking on my door.”

Tartick isn’t completely wrong about the average age of leading men, as most Bachelors have been in their late 20s to early 30s. However, he would be far from the oldest leading man in franchise history. Besides Gerry Turner leading the debut season of The Golden Bachelor at age 72, season 6’s Byron Velvick was 40 when he began his journey to find love, followed by Brad Womack at age 38 during season 15, Season 21’s Nick Viall was 36 and Arie Luyendyk Jr. turned 36 while filming season 22.

Bristowe does have strong ties to the franchise. Bachelor Nation met the Canadian reality star as a contestant on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. She went on to star as the leading lady during season 11. Since then, Bristowe cohosted seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams. In addition to attending The Golden Wedding earlier this year, Bristowe has also made small appearances on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and even The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

Even if appearing on The Bachelor isn’t in the cards for Tartick, he teased that there’s a “55 percent” chance fans will see him on some sort of unscripted show this year.

“I’ve had a few shows come and talk to me … If I were to do another reality show, I wouldn’t care at all about the money it’s such a short-term way of thinking about it,” Tartick said, explaining that gaining a following from a show has a much bigger benefit.

Tartick said 2024 is a “year of impulse” and his outlook about appearing on TV is: “Why not?”