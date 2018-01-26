Firing back. Javi Marroquin responded after Briana DeJesus went on Twitter rant about him and Kailyn Lowry.

“@_BrianaDejesus Come on, you’re better than this. I know a different bri so i’ll never turn my back on you like I promised,” Marroquin tweeted on Friday, January 26. “You don’t do fake s—t but you’re on here…you have my number, we’ve always talked about everything.”

As previously reported, Lowry and Marroquin, both 25, discussed his breakup with DeJesus on the Thursday, January 25, episode of Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, with cohost Lindsie Chrisley. Lowry, who filed for divorce from Marroquin in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, began the episode by asking her ex if it’s true that his relationship with DeJesus was over.

“As of right now it is,” said Marroquin, who was first linked to DeJesus in October 2017. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”

The Love is Bubblegum author, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, responded, “Hmmm not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that.”

DeJesus, who split with Marroquin on January 18, took to Twitter to seemingly react to the podcast episode Friday.

“1) Do not ever call my phone at 7am talking about we need to leave social media alone when it comes to our issues but you are the 1st one to use my name to gain listeners… 2) don’t you ever text my man about me and think hes ok to bad mouth me cause thats when the line gets crossed,” DeJesus, 23, wrote. “Don’t sit 15 feet away from me and talk s—t indirectly cause I’ll approach u just like I did and do go crying in ur dressing room cause u couldn’t handle my mouth.”

DeJesus also took shots at Marroquin for telling Lowry that he doesn’t know “what the future holds” for him and DeJesus: “Dont say u dont know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me,” she tweeted. “I don’t do that fake s—t … u say its about the kids but in reality u only care bout ur feelings and not anyone elses … including ur kids.”

The MTV personality continued to stress her argument that Lowry and Marroquin started the feud by talking about her on Lowry’s podcast: “I look like the crazy one now but just remember I tried to keep it off social media … u bitches so quick to call lawyers when they cant handle the heat that they turned on … I am not the reason as to why people cant get along… u left ur saltiness get in the way and now look where u are.”

After deleting all of her tweets, DeJesus deleted Twitter account. Lowry, meanwhile, continues to promote her podcast.

“Soooo @TM2LeahDawn will be joining us for our next podcast episode! What do y’all wana hear about?!” the mother of three tweeted on Friday, revealing Teen Mom 2 costar Leah Messer is set to come on her show.

