Briana DeJesus is not happy with her Teen Mom 2 costars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin.

As previously reported, Lowry and Marroquin discussed his breakup with DeJesus on the Thursday, January 25, episode of Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, with Lindsie Chrisley. Lowry, who filed for divorce from Marroquin in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, began the episode by asking her ex if it’s true that his relationship with DeJesus was over.

“As of right now it is,” said Marroquin, who was first linked to DeJesus in October 2017. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”

The 25-year-old Hustle & Heart author, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, responded, “Hmmm not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that.”

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” the Teen Mom 2 dad asked, who split from DeJesus on January 18. “There is nothing juicy to spill to be honest with you.”

DeJesus, 23, took to Twitter to seemingly react to the podcast episode Friday, January 26.

“Since I have some downtime from actually working…let me spill some tea for u guys,” she began in a series of tweets. “I will never ever come out my face just because …I will never come out of character just because……. so lets get that out of the way … Once I am provoked you have given me all rights to get out of character.”

“1) Do not ever call my phone at 7am talking about we need to leave social media alone when it comes to our issues but you are the 1st one to use my name to gain listeners… 2) don’t you ever text my man about me and think hes ok to bad mouth me cause thats when the line gets crossed,” DeJesus wrote. “Don’t sit 15 feet away from me and talk s—t indirectly cause I’ll approach u just like I did and do go crying in ur dressing room cause u couldn’t handle my mouth.”

She continued, “I am not the common denominator as to why yall fail to co parent so dont ever use my name in that matter again … And you are right, ill never say sorry cause I am not the one who started all this mess … You use ur kids as pawns and that is not my fault but ur own selfish reasoning’s.”

DeJesus also took shots at Marroquin, 25, for telling Lowry that he doesn’t know “what the future holds” for him and DeJesus: “Dont say u dont know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me,” she tweeted. “I don’t do that fake s—t … u say its about the kids but in reality u only care bout ur feelings and not anyone elses … including ur kids.”

The MTV personality continued to stress her argument that Lowry and Marroquin started the feud by talking about her on Lowry’s podcast: “I look like the crazy one now but just remember I tried to keep it off social media … u bitches so quick to call lawyers when they cant handle the heat that they turned on … I am not the reason as to why people cant get along… u left ur saltiness get in the way and now look where u are.”

She added, “Call me ratchet, trashy all you want but dont mention my name again and there will be no issues … U NOT KIM K SO SLOW UR ROLL … AND DONT SIT HERE TRYNA PLAY MIND GAMES WHEN THE REAL REASON WHY WE ARE HERE IS BECAUSE OF U..JAVI.”

Fellow Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans tweeted her support to DeJesus: “I’ll be right behind u. #BestBelieve.”

Lowry seemingly responded to DeJesus by tweeting “Is mercury in retrograde or,” and “Thanks for all the downloads & listens for coffee comvos (sic) podcast iTunes for iphone or stitcher app for Android.”

