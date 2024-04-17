Jax Taylor continues to question whether infidelity caused Michelle Lally and Jesse Lally’s separation — and he’s getting other stars on The Valley involved.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, Jax meets with Jasmine Goode to discuss the ongoing issues they noticed between Michelle and Jesse.

“What he told me when we went to the carnival is, ‘If my marriage lasts the next two months, I’ll be shocked,'” Jax claims before elaborating in a confessional. “I knew they were going through tough times. As we were leaving the fair, Jesse kind of brought it up that he thought his marriage would be over in the next couple of months.”

A second clip from the episode picks up after Jasmine and Jax’s outing. When costar Janet Caperna asks what they talked about, Jasmine admits she doesn’t “feel comfortable repeating” the highlights from their conversation. In a flashback, viewers see Jax alleging to Jasmine that Michelle is “texting other men.”

“Jax is messy in a way where he tries to play it off like he’s not being messy. He wants you to feel like, ‘I’m just giving you this information.’ Like, ‘Isn’t it crazy? But you should do something with it,'” Jasmine tells the cameras. “But Janet, she’s messy as well. I know deep down she’s probably like, ‘This is fun.'”

According to Jax, the rumor about Michelle’s alleged infidelity is what Kristen Doute was referring to in a different episode when she mentioned protecting her friend.

“Kristen told me this about Michelle,” Jax adds in the flashback. “I am just worried Kristen is going to open her mouth.”

Jesse and Michelle had been married for six years — and welcomed daughter Isabella — before joining The Valley. Us Weekly confirmed in March that the pair separated after filming, and fans have started to put together the signs on the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series.

During the Tuesday, April 16, episode of the show, Jax stirred the pot when he brought up Michelle’s friendship with an unnamed director.

“Michelle always claims she doesn’t know who famous people are. But she was going on with that director, she was going out with him for a couple days straight,” Jax alleged. “She goes to the Château [Marmont] every day from her house and she happened to meet him at the pool and they get along. It turned out to be another day. And then another day, Like, you don’t think this is peculiar?”

Jesse, however, didn’t appear too bothered by the comments, joking, “She was with him for the entire night, they got wrecked. They had dinner the other night with a famous actor. I told her to hike up her skirt and drop her blouse down. Whatever you had to do.”

In a confessional, Kristen’s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, hinted that he was sitting on some information he couldn’t publicly share about Jesse and Michelle’s relationship. Viewers have since wondered whether he was referring to the same details Kristen was keeping quiet out of respect for Michelle.

Jesse was also asked by Luke whether he would be able to forgive Michelle if she cheated on him.

“I think when you are secure enough in your relationship or in yourself, you trust that Michelle is not going to do anything. If she does something then it is on her and I get to tell Isabella for the next 40 years that her mom f—ked everything up,” he told Luke. “I wouldn’t [work through it if she cheated]. That’s the one straw. I will remedy everything else but cheating [is no]. I let her do whatever she wants and trust that she can make the right decisions.”

The full trailer for next week’s episode showed a cast outing that took a turn for the worse when Jesse appeared to threaten Kristen and Luke.

“If you bring out any skeletons that I don’t already know about my wife, I will f—king bury you,” Jesse warned his costars.

The Valley airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.