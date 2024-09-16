Season 2 of The Valley will capture the end of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s marriage, coming to a dramatic close with a “bombshell reveal” at the finale party.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Brittany, 35, was shown “graphic and explicit text messages” between Jax, 45, and another woman while cameras were rolling over the weekend.

Us confirmed on August 27 that Brittany filed for divorce from Jax, just after he checked out of treatment.

“[Jax] has been spending time with several different women who he meets at his bar or the gym, which is upsetting for those close to him because he isn’t focused on getting the help he needs,” the insider claims. “He can do what he wants, but of course it hurts Brittany.”

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Ups and Downs Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 divorce. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

As The Valley cast filmed their finale over the weekend, fans circulated a photo of Jax getting close to an unknown woman. Brittany clarified via Instagram comment that it wasn’t her, writing, “That’s definitely not me, I don’t want him in my face 😂😂🙅🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️.”

According to the source, the woman in question is someone Jax started seeing from his gym. “He is single, but it’s hard for Brittany and those close to Jax to see his actions,” the source says. “That said, he loves his son and has been a good dad to [their 3-year-old] Cruz.”

Jax and Brittany first announced their separation in February, listing their date of separation as January 25. Brittany cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and is seeking primary legal and physical custody of Cruz, with visitation for Jax.

Jax addressed the divorce filing for the first time on September 6.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

“It’s been a really, really rough week. Anyone that has gone through a divorce will understand how difficult this is,” Jax said on an episode of his and Brittany’s “When Reality Hits” podcast, which they currently host separately. “Brittany did file for divorce. I understand why she did and I agree that this is the right decision for our family.”

Jax expressed hope that he would get to a better place with Brittany, adding, “I’ll always love and care for Brittany. She’s the mother of my beautiful son. All I want for us is to be amicable and even hopefully really, really good friends. One day. I know I’m an amazing father and I know that I will make an excellent ex-husband.”

Brittany did her own episode to shed light on the split.

“I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now,” she shared earlier this month. “You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: this season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film. I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch.”

Related: 'The Valley' Is Filming Amid Brittany and Jax's Divorce: What to Know Felix Kunze/Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo Just when fans thought The Valley couldn’t get more dramatic — the cast proved Us wrong. The Valley, which debuted in March 2024, reintroduced Bravo viewers to Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute along with their new circle of friends. The trio originally rose to reality TV stardom when they appeared […]

At the time, Brittany also slammed claims that her divorce was a “publicity stunt” for ratings.

“It’s the furthest thing from that. My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly,” she said. “It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth.”

The Valley, a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules, also stars Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Danny Booko,Nia Booko, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon