Jax Taylor‘s in-patient treatment helped him learn a lot about his mental health — including some of the behavior he didn’t know he was exhibiting.

During the Friday, September 12, solo episode of his and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright‘s “When Reality Hits” podcast, Jax, 45, answered questions from listeners such as whether he would consider him a textbook narcissist.

“I’m going to be honest with this. Yes, I do agree. I’ve literally learned probably five new terms that I’ve never heard before that,” he said. “I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this, but I do all of them. I’ve done them all for years and I had no idea.”

Jax proceeded to list some of the terms he felt apply to him, adding, “I am a narcissist, yes. I breadcrumb, I love bomb [and also] gaslighting. I’m missing some but I do all these things. I had no idea there were terms for these things.”

He continued: “I look up the definition for all these new terms and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I do that. I do that too.’ I don’t even know how to talk anymore without being labeled as one of these things. So yes, I have to humble myself and say, ‘Do you think you’re a narcissist?’ And I do. I don’t know how I became one. [But] I do believe I’m a narcissist.”

Jax clarified that he was labeling himself as a narcissist without consulting a medical professional.

“I am not a doctor, so I can’t say that for sure. But by just looking up the definition, I have to agree. I have to agree with people calling me a narcissist. I can’t fight them on that because I do have pretty much everything that’s labeled under a narcissist,” he continued. “And I’ve been this person for years and I had no idea. I was never held accountable for my actions for many years until recently — until people have had enough.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Jax entered a 30-day treatment program to address his ongoing mental health struggles. He left the in-patient facility one month later, with his rep saying in a statement, “Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week. It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.”

Jax has since confirmed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Weeks after his return home, Jax’s personal life made headlines when Brittany, 35, filed for divorce following five years of marriage.

“People were tired of walking on eggshells around me,” Jax recalled on Friday. “People just said, ‘Enough is enough. This is what you’re doing. This is how you’re hurting [others]. I know you don’t see it because you never had any consequences — but this is the s— you’ve done and this is the damage that you’ve caused.'”

Jax said he is grateful he is becoming aware of how his actions affected others, adding, “I know it’s late in life to learn all these things about yourself, but I guess it’s better late than never.”